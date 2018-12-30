Floyd Mayweather just said people ‘need to see him’ knocked out, as it would be ‘entertainment’

caption Floyd Mayweather and Tenshin Nasukawa. source Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather has said that people “need to see him” get knocked out.

People may get the chance to see just that on December 31, when he takes on the promising Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a three round exhibition.

The two fighters will take part in an unofficial bout in Saitama, Japan.

Though the bout is seen as an exhibition, Nasukawa has previously said he does not intend on fighting a regular fight – Nasukawa wants to “ruin” Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather has just said that people “need to see him” get knocked down, or out completely, as it would be great “entertainment.”

The American boxer retired undefeated after 50 professional fights in 2017 but returns to the ring on December 31 when he takes part in a three round exhibition against the Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

The exhibition takes place at the Saitama Arena in Saitama, Japan, but will be fought using boxing rules, one referee, and no judges.

“We will see what he brings to the table but as far as me getting knocked out or knocked down, I don’t worry about it at all,” Mayweather said at a weigh-in ceremony for the Saitama show on Sunday, as recorded by Fight Hub TV.

“If that does happen, that’s entertainment,” he added. “That’s what we need to see.”

A knockout is something Nasukawa will likely be planning as the 20-year-old said earlier in the month that he plans on “ruining” Mayweather’s New Year’s Eve trip to Japan.

“I do not want to fight a regular fight,” he said on Instagram. “I just want to make sure that I ruin his first New Year’s Eve experience.

“This fight won’t be kept in the books, but it will be kept in everybody’s memory.”