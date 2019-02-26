Floyd Mayweather told NBA sensation Luka Doncic that he plays just like him when they met at a Mavericks game

caption Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic and retired boxer Floyd Mayweather. source Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather met Luka Doncic when the Dallas Mavericks played the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, and apparently told the forward that he plays just like him.

Despite rookie status, Doncic, 19, is already one of the NBA’s most exciting players and recorded his fourth triple-double for the Mavs in his team’s 121-112 loss at the Staples Center in LA.

Doncic posted 28 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, as well as one block. His highlight-reel included lazer-like passing, step-back three-pointers, and intuitive finishing at the rim.

Watch his fun performance right here:

Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing after outclassing the UFC fighter Conor McGregor in 2017, is no stranger to NBA games and likes to shoot hoops himself.

He met Doncic at courtside and posed for a photograph backstage, which the 19-year-old Slovenian published on his Instagram account, alongside the caption: “Legend.”

Mayweather even told Doncic that he plays just like him. “He said he plays like me,” Doncic said, according to the Charlotte Observer.

So Doncic responded by challenging Mayweather. “I said I want to see it live.”

The loss to the Clippers was Doncic’s first game since returning from an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for two games.

The Mavericks are next in action on Wednesday when they return to Dallas for a game against the Indiana Pacers.