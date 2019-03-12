Floyd Mayweather has been showing off his $60 million Air Mayweather private jet on Instagram — take a look inside

caption Floyd Mayweather flaunts his wealth on social media. source Photo by Benjamin Lowy/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather is flaunting his wealth on Instagram again, and this time he is showing off his Gulfstream G650 private jet.

The jet comes with a $60 million price tag and has a long-range speed of 650 mph.

Mayweather has used the jet to travel to many places around the world including Hong Kong, Bali, and Monaco.

Keep scrolling to see shots of the jet’s exterior, interior, cockpit and pilot.

Floyd Mayweather is flaunting his wealth on Instagram yet again – and this time it’s with a series of photos showing off his private jet dubbed the “Air Mayweather.”

The retired boxer’s jet appears to be the Gulfstream G650, which reportedly comes with a $60 million price tag and has a long-range cruise speed of Mach 0.85, which is 650 mph (1,050 kph).

Mayweather got himself the new jet for his 41st birthday last year and he has already flown across the world in it.

He’s visited Hong Kong, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Monte Carlo in Monaco, Dubai, Singapore, Bali, and Bangkok in the last 12 months alone, according to his Instagram stamps.

He even flew to Iceland just to take an Instagram photo, and it looks like he did the same in Paris and Russia, too.

Mayweather can afford the extravagant flight plans as he has earned over a billion dollars in career prize money through boxing. He dominates the best-selling pay-per-view fights in combat sports history, has a property empire so ambitious it apparently includes a skyscraper project in New York, and also owns the Mayweather Boxing Club and the Girl Collection strip club in Las Vegas.

Read more: Floyd Mayweather’s $25 million Los Angeles mansion has a candy shop, a 12-seat cinema, and a wine rack with 225 bottles – take a look inside

Air Mayweather seemingly has a chrome interior, flat screen televisions, and gold cup holders on tables by its leather seats. It looks like a luxurious ride, wherever the retired boxer chooses to fly to.

Keep scrolling to take a look at the jet’s exterior, interior, the cockpit, and even the pilot.

Here’s the plane’s exterior (click the arrows to see other angles).

The on-board view mid-flight looks pretty amazing, especially with a customized 50-0 logo on the wing-tip, which is the flawless fighting record Mayweather famously ended his career with.

There’s certainly far more legroom than in economy class.

There’s even enough room for a massage.

The pilot even has an Instagram account, where these photos appeared.

Bon voyage!