Rapper T.I. released a track dissing Floyd Mayweather after the retired boxer was seen shopping at Gucci despite a backlash over its ‘blackface’ sweater

Floyd Mayweather was seen shopping in Gucci earlier this week.

The retired American boxer was asked why he wasn’t joining people like Spike Lee who were calling for a boycott as a response to the Italian designer selling a blackface jumper.

Mayweather responded by saying he’s “not a follower” and that he does “what the f— I wanna do.”

He has now been targetted by rapper T.I. who slapped him with a diss track.

The song features cover art that shows a Mayweather mugshot photoshopped with the Gucci blackface sweater on top.

You can listen to the Mayweather diss track right here.

Floyd Mayweather has been slapped with a diss track from rapper T.I. after he was seen shopping at Gucci.

Mayweather, a former boxer who retired undefeated after a 10th round stoppage win over Conor McGregor in 2017, visited a Gucci store earlier in the week and left with an entourage carrying multiple bags filled with Gucci products.

The 41-year-old was asked why he was still shopping at Gucci when there was a backlash over its $900 balaclava knit top that people thought looked like blackface.

The Italian designer Gucci even issued a grovelling apology for selling the black jumper, which stretched over the mouth and featured red lips, a traditional feature of blackface.

Prominent celebrities like the movie director Spike Lee led calls to boycott Gucci but Mayweather said he’s “not no follower,” that he does “what the f— I wanna do,” and that he’s going to “get on a yacht and live life.”

On Thursday, T.I. released a song called “F— N—-” and it appears to be a direct response to Mayweather’s comments.

Read more: Floyd Mayweather should disappear into retirement forever, because a comeback could end in tears

The track cover shows one of Mayweather’s mugshots with a Gucci blackface sweater photoshopped over top.

The text below describes a “f— n—-” as a “term used in the south” for when someone “goes against his people,” does “ignorant s—” and also “deserves to get dealt with accordingly for their stupidity.”

Some of the lyrics appear to take shots at Mayweather’s lifestyle, which involves fast cars, expensive jewelry, and buying multi million dollar mansions without giving back to the poor.

“Damn, it must suck to be a f— n—-, old greedy a– n—- only thinking about his self,” T.I. raps. “He get the fame, he get the wealth but people are struggling, who did you help?”

Another line reads: “I don’t give a f—- how much money you have, what did you do with it, how did you use it to make an impact and influence the wealth for the better? You rather go buy jewelry, whatever.”

You can listen to the song right here:

Though Mayweather’s last professional fight was in 2017, he did return to the ring for a three round exhibition in Saitama, Japan on December 31 against the heralded Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

Mayweather, though, needed only one round to knock the noticeably lighter Nasukawa down three times en route to an early knockout victory. The bout was later described as a farce, with the former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub slamming it as “fake.”

Read more: Anthony Joshua’s next fight confirms he’s this era’s Floyd Mayweather

It is unclear what Mayweather’s next move is, as he recently said a swansong in cage-fighting firm UFC would enhance his bank balance by $3 billion to $5 billion.

For now at least, he remains retired.