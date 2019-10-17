Floyd Mayweather reportedly tipped the chefs in the kitchen of a Las Vegas restaurant $300 each because he liked the food so much

caption Floyd Mayweather. source Getty

Floyd Mayweather is well known to splash his cash on himself.

However, after a recent dinner at a popular Las Vegas restaurant, “Money” decided to spread the wealth by reportedly giving each chef a $300 tip.

The 42-year-old was said to be celebrating a friend’s birthday with 16 others at Catch Las Vegas when he entered the kitchen and made the generous gesture.

“He personally thanked everyone,” an insider told Page Six. “The cooks were ecstatic and thankful!”

Catch did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

However, it wouldn’t be suprising if true, as Mayweather has never been shy with his money.

In July 2018, the now retired fighter spent an astonishing $18 million on a 280-carat diamond Jacob&Co watch named “The Billionaire.”

Just a few months later, he then reportedly flew all the way to Iceland in his private jet just to take a photo for Instagram. He’s also reported to have flown to France and Russia to do the same.

More recently, in February Mayweather went on a lavish spending spree at Gucci just weeks after the brand was the subject of a boycott from a number of celebrities for selling a $900 balaclava knit top that people thought looked like blackface.

When questioned why he continued to shop with the Italian designer, he said that he’s “not no follower,” and will do “what the f— I wanna do.”

Mayweather officially retired from boxing in 2017 after beating Conor McGregor in Las Vegas to take his professional record to 50-0.