FNT Software Singapore, SP Telecom to Deploy Cable Management Solution in Island-wide Network

Deal is first significant win for the European software giant in Asia

FNT Software, the leading provider of integrated cable management and telecommunication infrastructure management worldwide, said it is completing the installation of its flagship Command solution at SP Telecom, which owns, builds and manages one of the most diverse and extensive fiber networks in Singapore alongside Singapore's national power grid.

The design and deployment of FNT Command at SP Telecom is a strategic win for both parties.

For FNT Software, which established its Asian headquarters in Singapore in 2013, it is the most significant customer win and an endorsement of its FNT Command solution, which has industry-wide recognition for its superior visualizations, search and interoperability.

SP Telecom, a joint venture company of ST Electronics and Singapore Power group, offers enterprises and businesses true network diversity with their fibre communication channels running through a differentiated path. The deployment of the FNT Command software enhances the operation of its Network Operations Centre that actively monitors its network and resolves issues, upkeeping its service levels to customers.

Detlef Klugseder, FNT Software, Vice President Asia Pacific, said: “FNT’s DNA lies in its ability to design a comprehensive cable and asset management system that enables customers to have a transparent, holistic and synchronized view of their entire network. FNT has been promoting the merits of its Command solution and explaining to customers around the world that the solution delivers value to the business and the benefits are visible and measurable. In this regard, FNT has found SP Telecom an eager partner to embark on this journey,” he said.

FNT Command for Cable Management is based on a modular, user-friendly standard software product implemented as a web-based solution with multi-client, multilingual, and multi-user capability. Over the past 20 years, the software has been developed and continuously updated in close cooperation with FNT customers and in response to changing market demands. Featuring a single, integrated data model, the centralized system provides a full range of functionality for management and planning of the entire telco and IT landscape.

The Cable Management solution from FNT allows customers to document, plan, and manage any internal IT network, cable, and network infrastructures as part of inside plant management. It is equally easy to map extensive telecommunications or broadband networks in a wide area network, city, or local loop using outside plant management.

All types of glass fiber and copper network topologies, including all the deployed technologies, are described using georeferenced representation in WebGIS (Web-based Geographical Information System) or with the aid of schematic network plans via netspiders. The FNT Cable Management solution gives customers complete transparency into their networks so they can manage even complex infrastructures efficiently.

FNT Command is the centralized management and optimization solution for data centers. From building infrastructure (power, cooling, floorspace, etc.) and IT components (servers, storage, and network) down to the services (software, applications, services, and virtualization), FNT’s integrated DCIM products allow a comprehensive view of all resources and provide transparency for the many complex MAC (move, add, change) processes. This end-to-end view enables data center managers to accelerate day-to-day business processes and achieve greater operational reliability.