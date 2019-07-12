I have IBS and cook 80% of my own meals — this food startup makes it so much easier with its low-FODMAP sauces, seasonings, and dressings

source Fody Food Co.

As someone who eats a modified low-FODMAP diet and cooks almost all my meals from scratch, I was thrilled to learn that Fody Foods makes convenient, gut-friendly, low FODMAP foods that are great for people who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome.

FODMAP is an acronym for a group of short-chain carbs that aren’t digested well in the small intestine – fermentable oligo-, di-, mono-saccharides, and polyols.

The low-FODMAP diet is an elimination diet aimed at relieving gastrointestinal symptoms commonly associated with IBS by reducing consumption of foods that are high in FODMAPS.

Fody Foods products don’t contain ingredients that are high-FODMAP, which are bread, onions, garlic, beans, milk, and apples, just to name a few. But consult with your doctor before you start incorporating new things into your diet.

There are tons of brands and food manufacturers that make vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free packaged or processed foods, but there are only a handful of companies that make low-FODMAP snacks or packaged foods.

So when I learned that Fody Foods made certified low-FODMAP snacks, sauces, and dressings, I was like a kid in a candy store.

Many common (and awesome) foods are high in FODMAPS, like apples, milk, bread, pasta, garlic, and onions, which is why the low-FODMAP diet can be difficult to follow – especially if you aren’t comfortable in the kitchen. I’ve followed a modified low-FODMAP diet for years and I make 80% of my meals at home from scratch. I would do anything buy a frozen dinner or a can of pasta sauce, but they’re all loaded with FODMAPs.

I spoke with my doctor and did a ton of research before trying out the low-FODMAP diet, and you should do the same since everyone’s lifestyles and health conditions are different.

What is Fody Foods?

Fody Foods products are all certified low FODMAP, and they mostly traffic in sauces, marinades, and dressings – which are products that are normally high in FODMAPs.

Fody has found a way to turn foods like pasta sauce that would normally be full of high-FODMAP ingredients into equally tasty, but low-FODMAP versions. Its products are a relief for IBS sufferers like me as we constantly have to scour the ingredient labels on packaged foods to look for any hidden FODMAP sources like wheat, garlic, or sweeteners like sorbitol – all ingredients than can trigger gastro flare-ups.

Fody currently makes about three dozen or so products, and I’ve tried most of them. I often buy Fody products on its website, or through Amazon if I’m buying sauces in bulk, but you can also find its products in select health food stores.

I regularly buy its garlic infused olive oil, snack bars, pasta sauces, and some of the other sauces like the Taco Sauce and Caesar Salad dressing. The salsas don’t thrill me and the Korean BBQ sauce is just fine, but I still swear by Fody Foods for peace of mind. I also don’t want to spend several hours making pasta sauce from scratch – I just want to buy a jar like I used to before I developed my food sensitivities.

Here are a few of my favorite FODY products:

Fody Foods Marinara Pasta Sauce

Garlic and onion are in so many foods, and are often the biggest headache for low-FODMAP dieters.

Fody’s Marinara Sauce doesn’t contain either ingredient. In fact, the only ingredients in this sauce are tomatoes, water, tomato paste, extra virgin olive oil, carrot puree, celery puree, salt, and basil. This stuff tastes just as good as the best garlic-filled pasta sauces. For comparison, RAO’s makes a great garlic- and onion-free pasta sauce, but Fody’s is less expensive.

Fody Foods Taco Sauce

One of the hardest things about the low-FODMAP diet is not being able to buy the taco seasoning packs at the grocery store anymore because they’re full of onion and garlic powder.

Fody makes its own taco seasoning (which is great), but I prefer its Taco sauce – it’s basically the low-FODMAP version of the classic Taco Bell mini sauce packet.

Fody Foods Garlic Infused Olive Oil

Low-FODMAP fans know all about garlic-infused olive oil, which is how people who are sensitive to garlic get that flavor without the gastro distress. Fody’s version tastes like high-quality olive oil with a kick of garlic. Basically, I cook everything with this.