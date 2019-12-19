This lightweight down hoody is designed for climbing, but it’s become my wear-anywhere layer for all occasions

caption Foehn’s Robson Down Hoody is a lightweight but plush alternative to your run-of-the-mill cotton pullover hoody. source Foehn

Designed for climbing, technical apparel brand Foehn’s Robson Down Hoody ($260) is a warm but lightweight top layer for heading into (and sleeping in) the cold.

Made using Allied’s Responsible Down Standard-certified down and two-way-stretch, matte-finished nylon, it’s a versatile hoody for the hiking, climbing, camping, or just running errands.

We wore it glamping this fall to try it out, and here are our thoughts.

There’s no shortage of down jackets or cotton hoodies on the market, but a down hoody? That’s pretty much unheard of, and something I never considered or imagined might serve me so well.

Then I heard about Foehn, a technical apparel brand started by a husband and wife duo who are dedicated to making high-quality performance clothing geared toward climbing. The brand’s Robson Down Hoody came to my attention. I’m no climber, but I had been on the search for the perfect down jacket when I encountered this down hoody.

Weeks after receiving the Robson Down Hoody, I found myself heading out on a camping trip, when temperatures would be dipping into the high 30s. I had a sleeping bag fit for the job, but I thought, something like this, as opposed to a cotton hoody or a thick wool sweater, would probably be a lot more comfortable. And a heck of a lot warmer.

Of course, it’s also a refreshingly simple piece for hiking and tinkering around the yard or running errands. It is, after all, an exceptionally stylish piece that would fare just as well in the street. There are no flashy sporty features like you’ll see on most down jackets. You might even pull off wearing it in the office.

Specs and tech

caption A side-entry zipper, two side zipper pockets, and two drawstrings make this a comfortable, practical piece whether you’re belaying up a rock face or curling up on the couch. source Foehn

There’s not much in the way of detail on Foehn’s Robson Down Hoody. Its beauty is in the quality and simplicity of its design. Loaded with 800-fill down, the two-way-stretch nylon is treated with a DWR matte finish and almost velvety to the touch. Apart from the side-entry zipper, two side zipper pockets and drawstrings at the hood and the waist make up the technical aspects of this pared-down piece of performancewear.

Again, while I found it to be a superior piece of loungewear, at least during cooler months, this is a performance piece at heart. If you do venture outdoors and find yourself wearing this hoody while climbing, hiking, or any engaging in any sort of strenuous activity, the laser-cut armpit vents will help cool you down and keep perspiration at bay.

And the last specification worth noting is that the 800-fill down, which is sourced from Allied Down & Feather, is about as traceable as it gets: 100% of the brand’s down is certified by the Responsible Down Standard.

Notes from camp

The down puffer hasn’t exactly been reimagined much. I’m sure this isn’t the first down hoody to make its appearance on the market, but there’s something about the particular fabric, the down quality and fill, that makes this an exceptionally comfortable piece of outerwear (or layering). It’s airy but warm, and pillowy soft but not sticky in the way that some nylon is to the touch, especially when wet.

Okay, so I wasn’t really in a tent, but a cabin with no heat. And it was plenty cold. Turning in for the night, the Robson Down Hoody felt like a mere extension of my sleeping bag, not some lumpy, coarse (in comparison) wool or cheap cotton that would more often than not end up in a lumpy, bunched-up mess. And even though I have a mummy sleeping bag, I find that more often than not, I wake up shivering with the hood off, my face on the cold hard ground. Having the second, even more plush hood to sleep in was welcome reinforcement.

But what might be best about the hoody, apart from the warmth and comfort, is through both in sleeping and hiking, it didn’t get sticky or grippy the way a lot of nylon sometimes does when you start to sweat. The stretchiness also helped a lot in that respect. Whether you’re negotiating the North American Wall of El Capitan or the pages of a novel from the cushions of your couch, this is a feature not to go overlooked, and is a feat in its own right, to boot.

Bottom line

caption And yes, it’s probably great when you’re hanging off the side of a mountain, too. source Foehn

If you’re a climber, the Robson Down Hoody is probably a great piece for you. It’s lightweight, not liable to snag on anything, and the DWR finish on the nylon, usually used as a slight waterproofing treatment, also helps keep it from tearing.

While I’m no climber, I wholeheartedly enjoyed it as loungewear during the cooler months, or hanging around the campfire, just the same. I’d also wear it in moderate weather, be it to run errands or hike a trail. It’s sort of like wearing a really high-end sleeping bag which I could never afford, and there are more than a few articles of clothing in my closet that it could soon be replacing.

Pros: Lightweight, high-quality, RDS-certified down; DWR-treated for light water and tear resistance

Cons: Pricier than your average hoody (but right in line with the cost of RDS-certified down)