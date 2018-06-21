Follow the cookie crumbs and discover DoubleTree Hotel & Resorts in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 21 June 2018 – Even though there is, something alluring about the far away, a lot can be said on spending quality time discovering your native land. Have you seen the hashtags be a tourist in your own country? Search on Instagram and you will discover millions of posts of amazing, breath-taking, scenic, jaw dropping destinations of people travelling in their own country discovering hidden gems. Aren’t we always looking for a new place to discover or somewhere new and exciting to go on a holiday?

It is a simple fact that the more time you take to seek out new things, the more you discover. Why not look at what our own country has to offer. Yes, what Malaysia has to offer and travelling in your own country can be an absolute breeze, leaving you more time to focus on the beautiful sights around you. DoubleTree Hotel & Resorts in Malaysia is leaving a trail of crumbs for you to follow, so read on!

Malaysia Truly Asia





There is only one place where all the colors, flavors, sounds and sights of Asia come together — Malaysia. Our country is truly the heart of Asia with its vibrant metropolises, gorgeous beaches, wildlife and it is without a doubt that we have one of the best local food thought out the world.

No other county is “Truly Asia” as Malaysia. Endless experiences to fulfill all your wildest, travel related, dreams. Add on to having great weather, you will see that Malaysia, quite literally, has it all.

Whether you are travelling on business or leisure, discover some of the sites that Malaysia has to offer better yet, stay at one of the DoubleTree Hotel & Resorts in Malaysia for your next vacation.

Warm, Comfortable, Smart the hotel that turns travels into human experiences





DoubleTree by Hilton, is one of Hilton‘s (NYSE: HLT) 14 market leading brands and is known for its famous warm chocolate chip cookie greeting around the world, however you will experience much more. At our more than 500 hotels in 40 different countries and territories around the world, our priority is creating meaningful moments that will make you feel special.

When you stay with us, we believe that small actions can have a big impact — like a genuine welcome or a comforting smile. Moreover, we realize the value of extending our hospitality beyond checkout. That is why we are bringing our signature warm welcome — and cookies to you.

Welcoming you with outstanding Malaysian hospitality, the four already existing DoubleTree hotels; DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru and two brand new DoubleTree by Hilton properties; DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka and DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang, perfectly complements the existing portfolio in Malaysia, offering unique experiences for travelers to explore, from the bustling cities of Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru to culturally rich cities of Melaka and George Town, Penang.

Travelling for business or leisure stay at any of the DoubleTree Hotel & Resorts in Malaysia from central Kuala Lumpur to vibrant Johor Bahru to historical Melaka and idyllic Penang, immerse in the DoubleTree experience

Four different locations, endless experiences. Follow the cookie crumbs and discover Malaysia, whether you are traveling for business or leisure, you will find a Doubletree in every major destination made unique through our genuine hospitality, family-friendly facilities, holistic dining experience and more.

From central Kuala Lumpur to vibrant Johor Bahru to historical Melaka and idyllic Penang, immerse in the DoubleTree experience where you get to create meaningful moments that will surely make you feel special.

What can you expect? Add any one of the DoubleTree by Hilton hotels on your list for a memorable experience.









DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur the first DoubleTree hotel in the glitzy city of Kuala Lumpur promises to welcome you with its signature warm cookie and exceptional Malaysian warmth. Connected to The Intermark office and shopping development, this Kuala Lumpur hotel is within a 10-minute walk of Petronas Twin Towers and Kuala Lumpur Convention Center. Ampang Park LRT metro station is only 5 minutes via covered walkway.

Dine in five hotel restaurants and bars offering a wide selection of dining options from local cuisine to home-style Italian fare. The hotel’s signature restaurant, Makan Kitchen, provides an authentic regional Malaysian dining experience.

For the truly fitness minded, we understand that a week away from the gym sounds like pure stress, which is actually the opposite of how a vacation is meant to make you feel. Worry not, to help ease your anxiety try the readily available facilities like taking long swim laps in the outdoor saltwater pool and stay fit in the 24-hour fitness center fully equipped with cardio and free weight equipment.

Moreover, when you stay here, nothing beats the amazing view of the tallest twin buildings in the world, Petronas Twin Towers. On a business trip of wanting a weekend getaway with family or friends, this hotel will not disappoint.

Thinking of going elsewhere in Malaysia, try visiting the royal state of Peninsular Malaysia; Johor Bahru. Did you know that Johor is the most southern point of the Asian continental mainland?

Ideally located in the Central Business District, within walking distance of the Persada Convention Center, the contemporary DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru overlooks the city and the Straits of Johor. When staying at this hotel you can enjoy easy access to KOMTAR JBCC shopping mall and Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque, the state mosque of Johor. Victorian and Moorish in design this mosque is a must visit in the state of Johor.





Minutes from the Singapore Causeway and within walking distance of attractions including Johor Zoo as well as the extensive shopping precinct of City Square; home to an extensive variety of stores, boutiques, eateries and a cinema DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru is easily reachable to Changi and Senai International Airports.

Holidaying with kids? Then treat your kids to a day out at The Little Big Club or LEGOLAND® Malaysia – which features over 40 interactive rides, shows and attractions. An hour’s drive will take you to the picturesque Kota Tinggi Waterfall and keen golfers will appreciate the hotel’s close proximity to the beautiful Daiman 18 Golf Club.

If you are looking for a more historic or cultural experience then, Melaka is definitely for you! Journey to the southern region of the Malay Peninsula, next to the Strait of Malacca, and here you will discover Malaysia’s most irresistible state.

Irresistible in all aspects; from delicious food to rich culture to friendly people. The city granted UNESCO World Heritage Status in 2008, has encouraged restoration projects and a new wave of development.

Here you will find DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka that boasts 273 stylish and spacious guestrooms, including 27 suites and a Presidential Suite. Located in the heart of Hatten City, approximately 3.6 kilometers (10-minute drive) from the UNESCO World Heritage Site of downtown old Melaka, the hotel is an ideal launch pad for leisure seekers wanting to experience Melaka’s delicacies and heritage, while visiting famous attractions, including Jonker Street, Heritage Buildings at Red Square and St. Paul’s Hill.

Designed to appeal to families, the hotel has a Kid’s Club and offers the option to connect up to four guestrooms, which features a shared private hallway. Other recreational options include an outdoor infinity pool and a fitness center. The hotel has three restaurants, offering local and international favorites at Makan Kitchen, Italian cuisine at Tosca, as well as drinks and light snacks at Axis Lounge.

Last but not least, everyone who comes to Malaysia and who are proud Malaysian’s will know that Penang is THE state that offers an amazing concoction of culture, finger licking good street food, as well as indigenous and colonial architecture. Known as The Pearl of the Orient, this state when visiting either on business or on leisure has something that will suit any kind of traveler.

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang the island’s first DoubleTree Resort as well as the first Hilton-branded property offers 316 guestrooms. DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang is an ideal resort for travelers visiting Penang. Conveniently set in the dynamic northern beach area of Penang, the resort is approximately 15 kilometers from the UNESCO World Heritage Site of George Town — renowned for its old-world charm that dates back to the British colonial days of the 18th century. The hotel provides complimentary shuttle service to George Town as well as other popular localities, including Gurney Drive and Batu Ferringhi.

With TeddyVille Museum, Malaysia’s first and largest teddy bear museum, situated within its premise, the resort is a great choice for families. Guests of DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang can also choose to connect up to two rooms and enjoy the privacy of a shared hallway. Other facilities in the hotel include a Kid’s Club, an outdoor pool, a spa and a fitness center. Guests to the resort have three restaurants to take their pick from — Makan Kitchen serves local Peranakan cuisine and international favorites; The Food Store serves quick bites, and Axis Lounge serves casual drinks and light snacks. With an open concept lobby, this picturesque resort makes for the perfect getaway for anyone visiting the state.

Are you hungry for more? The trail does not end here; make sure to stay tuned for more exciting news on where the cookie trail will lead.

Hilton Honors – A Hotel Rewards Program

When you stay with us, you are entitled to become a member of Hilton Honors, an award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including free standard Wi-Fi, a flexible cash/points payment slider, an exclusive member discount, point’s redemption for free night’s stay.

More and more Malaysians are opting to travel domestically rather than taking their vacations abroad. Travelling within Malaysia is a cost-effective way to enjoy a getaway–with a rich diversity of natural landscapes and cultural activities, and travelling within Malaysia is both affordable and exciting. We have set up the trail off cookie crumbs for you to discover and journey through Malaysia and now it is time for you to follow the crumbs. There are plenty of benefits when you stay at any one of the DoubleTree Hotel & Resorts in Malaysia.

So what are you waiting for? Come and stay with us. For more news on DoubleTree by Hilton openings, visit news.doubletree.com.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 510 upscale hotels with more than 121,000 rooms across six continents. DoubleTree by Hilton prides itself on paying attention to the little details that have a big impact, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie to serving the communities around them. DoubleTree by Hilton hotels offer contemporary accommodations and full-service facilities, including restaurants and lounges, room service, health clubs, business centers and meeting and banquet space. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. To make reservations, travelers may visit doubletree.com. Connect with DoubleTree by Hilton on facebook.com/doubletree, twitter.com/doubletree and instagram.com/doubletree. Learn about the latest brand news at news.doubletree.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,100 properties with nearly 838,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences — every hotel, every guest, every time. The company’s portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.