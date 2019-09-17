Following Instagram ‘finfluencers’ could help you get the scoop on Wall Street hiring, one White Claw at a time

caption “The Wolf of Wall Street.” source “The Wolf of Wall Street”/Paramount Pictures

There’s a massively popular finance memer community, comprised of “finfluencers,” Alicia McElhaney reported for the Institutional Investor.

One finfluencer told McElhaney that she heard, via finmemes, about Goldman Sachs hiring coders before positions were posted online.

While it’s unclear whether any finmeme lovers or finfluencers have gotten positions through the finmeme community, it could be a valuable resource for finance wannabes.

In 2019, it’s shocking when an industry doesn’t have its own hyperspecific meme culture. Thus, in a wave of Airpods, Vineyard Vines, and reservations at Cipriani, enter the finance memers, or “finfluencers.”

A deep dive in the Institutional Investor by Alicia McElhaney cast a Golden-Bull-colored spotlight on the financers who have amassed followings in the tens and hundreds of thousands.

But, much like the often anonymous Wall Streeters powering these accounts, finfluencer pages may be more than just a safe Internet space to do hard-hitting analysis on various spiked seltzers. In an interview with one finfluencer, @otherbondgirl, McElhaney found that it may be beneficial to aspiring financiers to stay abreast of “finmemes.”

@otherbondgirl told McElhany that before the news was even posted online, she learned from finmemes that Goldman Sachs was hiring coders.

“It’s funny how quickly information gets disseminated and how quickly perceptions are changed in that little subculture. It’s different from what happens on Twitter,” @otherbondgirl said to McElhany.

It wouldn’t be the first time someone got hired via meme

In April, Business Insider’s Graham Rapier reported that the meme skills of the Museum of English Rural Life’s social media manager may have landed him a gig at Tesla.

Rapier reported that, after Musk tweeted a photo from the museum (a sheep that was, as identified by Musk, an “absolute unit”), the museum and Musk began Twitter meme banter. Over a month later, Adam Koszary, the man behind the museum’s virality, tweeted that he was being tapped to run Tesla’s social media, Rapier reported.

Musk tweeted the sheep, the museum followed up, and the rest is history.

I’m an absolute unit too pic.twitter.com/Rf0BTJmeEN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2019

Finmemes can help job seekers learn the lingo and culture of finance

One finmemer interviewed by McElhaney hasn’t even embarked on her career in finance yet. @wallstreetconfessions told McElhaney that she is currently a student at a non-target school studying finance; her account compiles anonymous Wall Street confessions.

It would make sense, then, in an industry where landing a job is often contingent upon heavy pre-interview preparation and research that studying – or, better yet, running – meme pages could give applicants a leg-up. After all, it’s a way to acclimate to the rather unique culture of Wall Street.

Landing a job from a finmeme page seems unlikely, but it’s definitely a fun way to get to know finance culture

After perusing some finmeme pages, I now know exactly which bars to go to if I want to see finance couples on Hinge dates. I think I may have also figured out who caused the White Claw shortage.

So if you’re looking for a prime networking opportunity, put your MD on mute, hop in that Uber XL, head to Cipriani, and send someone a drink. Who knows what you’ll learn?