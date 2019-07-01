10 must-try treats to get at Aldi this summer for under $10

caption Aldi has a lot of limited-edition food. source Joe Seer/Shutterstock

From sangria in a box to pizza rings, Aldi is offering a lot of tasty, limited-edition goodies this month.

During the summer, Aldi also sells some dog-friendly frozen treats.

To kick up your recipes, pick up some These Season’s Choice Frozen Avocados or Earth Grown Vegan Sour Cream.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories

This summer, Aldi has a wide selection of limited-edition food and drinks that are definitely worth checking out.

Here are some under-$10 treats to get from Aldi this season.

These Season’s Choice Frozen Avocados are perfect for making guac year-round.

caption If you love avocados, you might like this. source Aldi

No more worrying about using up your avocados the moment they’re perfectly ripe and soft. Starting the week of July 31, check your local Aldi store for Season’s Choice Frozen Avocados. These chunks are perfect for making guac or preparing tasty sauces and dips and they retail for just $2.99.

Provincia Nostra Côtes de Provence Rosé is available in select Aldi locations for a limited time.

caption It’s under $15. source Aldi

This rosé retails for just $9.99 and is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Casa Sangrioso Sangria Rosé is ready to fill your glass.

caption Serve over ice. source Aldi

This fruity summer drink is currently on sale for just $9.99 a box and is best served chilled or over ice. If you love it, be sure to grab it when you see it – oftentimes Aldi’s most popular seasonal items fly out the door quickly.

Fremont Marinated Swordfish Steaks have your grill on lock.

caption They’re fairly simple to cook. source Aldi

They come in three flavors – savory butter and herb, tangy citrus and onion, and sizzling Sriracha. These steaks are sold in packs of two for $7.99, making them great for meal prep or a quick dinner.

You might want to try some cans of Wicked Grove Green Apple Hard Cider.

caption It’s naturally gluten-free. source Aldi

Hard cider is a refreshing beverage year-round so why not try cans of Wicked Grove Green Apple Hard Cider? The cider is available starting the week of July 10 and a pack retails for $5.99.

Read More: 11 cheap products from Aldi that taste expensive

Pizza-lovers will probably love Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Mini Pizza Ring for just $1.99.

caption It’s perfect for a quick lunch. source Aldi

This pull-apart ring of gooey cheese, sauce, and crust is perfect for pizza-lovers. It comes in two varieties, cheese or pepperoni, and it’s available at select Aldi locations starting July 24.

Heart To Tail Frozen Dog Treats are basically like ice cream for your pup.

caption It’s a summer treat for pups. source Aldi

There’s nothing quite like a frosty treat in the summer but if you want your pup to also feel refreshed this season, pick up some Heart To Tail Frozen Dog Treats for $2.99

They come four to a package, with two each in Original and Cheese & Bac’n flavors

Appetitos Southwestern Egg Rolls are a great party snack.

caption They’re a great appetizer source Aldi

Starting the week of July 31, check your Aldi stores for Appetitos Southwestern Egg Rolls. These are perfect for a quick lunch or party appetizer and they come in Southwestern or Chicken and Avocado varieties. A 16-pack of these rolls retails for $5.99.

Kick your breakfast up a notch with L’Over Fresh Veggie Bagels.

caption You can pair them with veggie cream cheese. source Aldi

Retailing for just $1.99 starting the week of July 17, these veggie-filled bagels are a tasty breakfast option for anyone on-the-go.

Earth Grown Vegan Sour Cream will kick up any recipe.

caption It’s dairy-free. source Aldi

Starting the week of July 17, pick up some vegan sour cream by the brand Earth Grown. It’s perfect for whipping up quick dips and for boosting the creaminess of your favorite non-dairy recipes. It retails for just $2.39.