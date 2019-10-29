Food Japan 2019 Brings Local Japanese Businesses to ASEAN’s Tables

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – October 29, 2019 – OJ Events (“Food Japan Executive Committee“) announces the arrival of Food Japan 2019. Happening at Singapore’s Suntec Convention Centre from October 31st to November 2nd, the largest ASEAN trade event dedicated to the Japanese food and beverage export industry will feature over 200 exhibitors across 40 Japanese prefectures during the 3 days. This year, over 200 new-to-market and new-to-Singapore products will be unveiled.

F&B industry professionals will learn the latest industry developments and trends in Japanese F&B, as well as connecting directly with Japanese suppliers and providers for the freshest and highest quality in ingredients, materials, equipment, and services.

Food Japan 2019 also allows visitors to sample new-to-market Japanese brands across the show floor. Trade show registration and scheduled programming details are appended at the end of the release.

Food Japan 2019’s Exclusives

Quality and region-exclusivity remains the hallmarks of Food Japan. What makes this year stand out from the rest is that Food Japan 2019 will feature a slew of region-exclusive railway-snack offerings from the likes of East Japan Railway Company., to Fukui Prefecture’s Sui Co Ltd., home to Japan’s best quality rice producing region. Products from these brands will feature food made through relationships cultivated with local businesses. Likewise, for the first time, the famed Kagoshima Fish Market will make its rare public appearance, with a live instructional for culinary professionals.

Japanese wines make a return in 2019. The likes of Nagano and Yamanashi prefectures, known for their grapes and famed as fruit producers will be showcasing their wines. Other wines from prefectures, such as Nagano, Niigata, Osaka, Tochigi and Yamagata will be making its appearance.

Understanding the Art of Japanese Sake

Food Japan 2019 intends to educate as well. In a comprehensive 90-minute workshop for F&B industry professional, 2018’s SSA Master Sake Sommelier, Sean Ou, will share with audience-participants on the different varieties of Sake, and how its taste profile can enhance food pairing choices and dining experiences.

Participants will have a taste of 4 varieties of sake, understanding their different grades, characteristics, and how to best pair them with food.





Desserts & Sake: The How-To Masterclass

Singapore’s Patisserie G Chef-Owner, Gwen Lim too will grace the trade show with her insights for food-and-beverage professionals. She will be demonstrating the versatility of Sake, through 4 delicious dessert pairings. F&B professionals stand to benefit from Gwen’s suggestions, and how to incorporate Sake as part of a regular dessert menu offering for ASEAN consumers.

“We are proud to have over 80% of Japan’s prefectures represented and participating in Food Japan 2019. As ASEAN’s largest trade event, there is really much more to the Japanese food and beverages industry than one might initially expect. As investments into Southeast Asia continues to be a key driver for international growth, we want to bridge businesses as they tap into the region’s potential, as well as cater to ASEAN’s consumers as their taste and preferences expand,” said Masanao Nishida, Director of Food Japan 2019.





Appendix I.

Venue Suntec Singapore, Halls 401 – 402 Dates 31 October (Thursday) – 2 November (Saturday) Opening Hours 31 October – 1 November: 10.00am to 5.30pm (Trade Passes Only) 2 November: 11.00am to 4.30pm (General Public and Trade Passes) Registration Fee (For Trade Industry Only) Trade Online pre-registration: Free (Window closes on 28 October, 2359 hrs) Onsite registration on event days: $20 per person General Admission Fees Trade Entry Ticket: $4 per person. General Public Entry Ticket: $4 per person. (Online Ticket Sales closes on 1 November, 2359 hrs) Free admission for children 12 years and below





Appendix II. Food Japan 2019 Opening Ceremony

Date & Day Time Scheduled Programme 31 October, Thursday 09.20am Arrival of Guest-of-Honour H. E. Jun Yamazaki, Ambassador, Embassy of Japan 09.30am Opening Ceremony with Welcome Address 09.45am Sake Barrel Ceremony ‘Kagami-Biraki’ commencement, with Group Photo 09.55am VIP Tour of Food Japan 2019 10.00am Exhibition opens, Media Tour commences





Appendix III. Food Japan 2019 Stage Programming

Date & Day Time Scheduled Programme 31 October, Thursday (Trade Only) 11.30am — 12.30pm Introduction of Kagoshima Fish Market & Special Fish Cutting Show 1.00pm — 2.00pm Ise Foods Tamatein Workshop with Yuko Sato, Director/Product Development and Marketing of ISE Foods Inc Shigemasa Miki, President CEO of ISE Asia Pacific Pte Ltd Osamu Moriyama, Executive Vice President of ISE Asia Pacific Pte Ltd 3.00pm — 4.30pm Understanding the Art of Japanese Sake by Sean Ou, SSA Master Sake Sommelier 1 November, Friday (Trade Only) 11.30am — 12.30pm Find Products with NEC AR Navigation Kohei Kanazawa, Project Leader, NEC Solution Innovators Ltd 1.00pm — 2.00pm Sake Dessert Pairing by Chef Gwen, Founder and Executive Pastry Chef of Patisserie G 3.00pm — 4.30pm Understanding the Art of Japanese Sake by Sean Ou, SSA Master Sake Sommelier 2 November, Saturday

(Trade & General Public) 11.30am — 12.30pm Introducing Tamatein, Smart Egg Sweets from Japan, with Yuko Sato, Director/Product Development and Marketing of ISE Foods Inc Osamu Moriyama, Executive Vice President of ISE Asia Pacific Pte Ltd 1.00pm — 2.00pm Cake-o-logy & Photography hacks with C CHANNEL by Chef Alicia Wong, Head Pastry Chef of Nesuto Patisserie Liyann Seet, @liyann_seet





About Food Japan Executive Committee

Food Japan Executive Committee (of OJ Events Pte Ltd) is helmed by professionals with a strong track record of organising leading industry trade shows. The company serves to support and connect Japanese enterprises to international markets by providing effective sales and marketing platforms for their product and service offerings. Food Japan is the largest annual platform to connect the ASEAN and Japanese F&B industry.

For more information, visit: http://oishii-world.com/en/