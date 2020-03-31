I made bread rolls using a free baking class on the Food Network Kitchen app, but it was harder than I thought

caption They didn’t come out looking exactly like the expert’s did, but they tasted good. source Food Network Kitchen app, Rachel Askinasi/Insider

The Food Network Kitchen app offers virtual cooking classes to users.

I took one of the free baking classes with Alex Guarnaschelli as the featured chef.

The class got me to make something I wouldn’t have otherwise tried, but having it on my phone was a little frustrating at times.

Regardless, it was a fun activity, and the Parker House rolls came out better than I expected.

I prefer cooking to baking because cooking is less rule-based and there’s a lot more room for human error. Baking requires acute attention to detail, math, and precise and proper measuring. For this reason, I stick to baking things that either come in a box or bag and require little extra ingredients, or I try recipes that look like they have larger margins for messing something up.

As I and many others around the country stay home in self-quarantine, I decided to finally try out the Food Network Kitchen app I had downloaded months ago. One of the app features is virtual cooking classes with some of the network’s biggest stars.

The free classes on offer were all focused on baking, so I took this opportunity to try my hand at being a chemist in the kitchen (waking up yeast seemed like more of a chemistry experiment than anything else I’ve done in the kitchen). I chose to try celebrity chef and “Chopped” judge Alex Guarnaschelli’s recipe for Parker House rolls.

While I had some trouble getting the hang of watching the tutorial on my phone, it was a fun experience and my rolls came out better than I thought they would.

I was able to download the Food Network Kitchen app from the Apple App Store for free, and there were five featured classes I could take without paying.

caption Here’s what the app looks like in the store (left) and once it’s opened (right). source Food Network Kitchen app

The Food Network Kitchen app has a ton of different features – like access to certain cooking shows and recipes. One of them is virtual cooking classes taught by Food Network stars.

While the app is free to download, anyone who wants to have complete access – commercial-free episodes of Food Network shows, unlimited cooking classes, live Q&As with network chefs, and skill tutorials – needs to subscribe for a fee. Users can choose to subscribe on a monthly basis for $6.99 per month before taxes.

I was able to access five complete classes – all of which were focused on baking – and save other recipes to my profile for free.

I chose the Parker House roll recipe from “Chopped” judge and chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

caption All of the free classes were baking recipes. source Food Network Kitchen app

I was given a choice between classes for Parker House rolls, s’mores cookies, mirror glazing a cake, rainbow layer cake, and chocolate cream pie with whipped peanut butter cream.

I had never made bread before (and the Parker House roll recipe seemed to require the fewest number of ingredients) so I figured now was my time.

The app lists ingredients and tools you’ll need to execute the recipe.

caption The recipe called for eight ingredients. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I was able to look at the ingredient list on the app and check them off as I put them in my shopping cart, which was helpful.

I was also able to uncheck each item when it came time to make the recipe and recheck them once I had measured each one out and set it aside.

Through the app, I was able to watch Guarnaschelli make her recipe while I made mine at the same time.

caption I “woke up” my yeast alongside Chef Guarnaschelli. source Food Network App, Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I loved that I was able to reference Chef Guarnaschelli’s technique throughout the entire process. I got to see what my dough should look like at different stages as well as how fast or slow she had her mixer spinning.

I also found it helpful to hear her talk through everything she was doing.

I thought it was frustrating to have to constantly pause and play, rewind and reload the recipe while my hands were filled with dough.

caption Making dough makes for sticky fingers. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Every time I wasn’t sure of something, I’d rewind or pause the video and take a second look. I also paused while it took me a little longer than Guarnaschelli to do any given step.

While having the ability to pause and rewind was really convenient and helpful, it was a little hard to do while my hands were covered in dough.

Ultimately, my rolls came out better than I thought they would.

caption I’m proud of these little golden pillows. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I had messed up a little when I activated the yeast because I forgot that I had halved the recipe. But it didn’t seem to affect the rolls all that much.

When I flattened the dough, mine looked to be more sticky and less solid than Guarnaschelli’s, but the rolls still came out OK. They weren’t as perfectly shaped as hers were, but they fluffed up and tasted good.

If it weren’t for this virtual cooking class, I probably wouldn’t have tried to make them at all.

caption Chef Guarnaschelli showed me how to portion out my dough on her video. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

One of the many reasons why I love taking cooking classes is that they get me to make something I wouldn’t have made otherwise.

For me, this experience was exactly that. I love to cook more than anything – having fun in the kitchen is definitely my preferred way of relieving stress. But it turns out, baking actually makes me more stressed.

I find myself constantly turning back to the list of steps and doing frustrating math as I try and cut or double a recipe. I probably wouldn’t have ever attempted to make something where I had to activate yeast like I did for these rolls.

I found it helpful to have the video of Chef Guarnaschelli to reference, and I was pleased with the finished product.

I wouldn’t take one of these online classes again for baking, simply because it required me to rewind and pause too many times. But, I would look into taking a cooking class where I could be more lenient with ingredients and rules, which I think would make it easier for me to follow along.

If you’re going to try out one of these classes, I would recommend watching the entire video through once before starting, and then watch it again as you make the food. That way, you’ll go into the process with a little more understanding of what you’re about to do, how you’ll get there, and where you need to end up.