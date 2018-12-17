What 10 of your favorite Food Network stars are up to now

Many of the Food Network stars from the ’90s have gone on to become household names.

Guy Fieri may have started on “Guy’s Big Bite” but the star now pays it forward through charity and volunteer work.

Alton Brown started on “Good Eats” and now makes music.

Giada De Laurentiis began her TV career with “Giada’s Everyday Italian” and recently launched a Target cookware line.

Whether you’re an avid home cook or just tune in to be entertained, Food Network‘s stars are known as much for their culinary tips as for their dynamic personalities.

Here’s what 10 of your favorite Food Network celebrities are up to these days.

Rachael Ray started her career with “30-Minute Meals.”

caption She wrote a series of cookbooks based on the show. source Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival

Rachael Ray, the queen of EVOO (shorthand for extra virgin olive oil), started her Food Network career in 2001 with “30-Minute Meals.”

Based on the success of the show, Ray expanded the “30-Minute” brand to include a series of cookbooks. In 2006, Ray launched her eponymous syndicated talk show.

Ray founded a nonprofit named for her catchphrase.

caption You might know her from the “Rachael Ray Show.” source Getty / Evan Agostini

Her talk show is in its 13th season as of 2018.

Aside from the popular show, Ray founded the nonprofit Yum-o! (named for one of her catchphrases) to help children and their families foster a healthy relationship with food and cooking. She also has a cookware line.

Paula Deen started on “Paula’s Home Cooking.”

caption Deen was known for using a lot of butter in her recipes. source Getty Images/Aaron Davidson

Paula Deen hosted the Southern cooking show “Paula’s Home Cooking” on Food Network from 2002 to 2012.

In addition to the criticism she received for her unhealthy recipes, she was also embroiled in several scandals, including when she admitted to using the N-word during a deposition in a 2013 discrimination lawsuit by a former restaurant manager that caused Food Network to terminate her contract. She later apologized on “Today.”

Despite being embroiled in a few scandals, Paula Deen has launched two new TV series.

caption Deen has since been a guest judge on “MasterChef.” source Dr. Billy Ingram/Getty

Deen’s career has continued despite her public scandals. Not only did she buy back the rights to her Food Network shows and launch a website, but she also competed on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2015 and was a guest judge on “MasterChef.”

On top of that, she has two new TV shows, “Positively Paula” and “Paula Deen’s Sweet Home Savannah,” which air on RFD-TV, a rural-focused cable network, and a home shopping channel called Evine.

Guy Fieri was synonymous with “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”

caption Fieri is known for finding off-the-beaten-path food joints. source Ethan Miller /GettyImages

In 2006, Guy Fieri was crowned the champion of the “Food Network Star” competition’s sophomore season.

Since then, he’s gone on to host several popular series for the network, such as “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.” Both shows are still on the air.

Fieri pays it forward through charity and volunteer work.

caption He also has an expanding restaurant empire. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Discovery

Off-screen, Fieri is known for his expanding restaurant empire. He’s opened eateries everywhere from Pennsylvania to Mexico, and he even has a chain of burger spots aboard Carnival Cruise ships.

Fieri has also done a considerable amount of charity and volunteer work. For instance, he started a foundation in 2010 that supports kids’ cooking programs around the US. He also donates the leftover food from the “Guy’s Grocery Games” Flavortown Market set to a mission in Santa Rosa, California.

In summer 2018, he aided Northern California fire evacuees and first responders by feeding them, with help from chef José Andrés.

Alton Brown started on “Good Eats.”

caption Brown brings science into cooking. source Gregory Smith/ApImages

Alton Brown, a two-time James Beard Foundation Award winner, is one of Food Network’s most fascinating stars. Fans of his show “Good Eats,” which first aired in 1998, are familiar with Brown’s blend of cooking, science, and comedy.

He also appeared on “Iron Chef America: Battle of the Masters” in 2004.

Brown is part of a quirky musical trio.

caption Brown is currently producing “Good Eats: Reloaded.” source Jason Merritt/GettyImages

Even the most avid viewers might not know that Brown has his own musical trio. The group has written tunes such as a popcorn-focused pop song and a rap about being a TV chef.

Per his official Food Network bio, Brown is also “a pilot, scuba diver, and motorcycle enthusiast” whose current hobbies include “brewing coffee, rejecting smartphone updates, and attempting to housebreak a rescued Boston Terrier named Scabigail.”

He’s currently producing “Good Eats: Reloaded.”

Ina Garten is known as the “Barefoot Contessa.”

caption She had no culinary training before the show. source Ina Garten/Facebook

Whether she’s cooking for her husband, Jeffrey or hosting her Food Network show, Ina Garten (aka the “Barefoot Contessa“) remains a beloved personality and cookbook author.

Before becoming a chef, Garten – who surprisingly has no formal culinary training – worked on nuclear energy policy at the White House during the Ford and Carter administrations.

Garten writes and casually hangs with celebrities.

Garten served as a columnist for publications such as Martha Stewart Living and House Beautiful and is still releasing cookbooks and hosting “Barefoot Contessa.”

She also spends time with celebrities such as Jennifer Garner.

Bobby Flay started his Food Network career in the ’90s.

Bobby Flay has been a Food Network fixture since the ’90s. He hosts and appears on shows such as “Boy Meets Grill,” “Beat Bobby Flay,” and “Iron Chef America.”

Flay owns multiple restaurants and has a fitness series.

In addition, Bobby Flay produces an online fitness series called “Bobby Flay Fit.”

Beyond TV, Flay’s cultural reach extends to his restaurants, from the hamburger chain Bobby’s Burger Palace to Bobby Flay Steak, a steakhouse in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Giada De Laurentiis began her TV career with “Giada’s Everyday Italian.”

Giada De Laurentiis, who hosts shows like “Giada’s Everyday Italian,” which premiered in 2003, and “Giada At Home,” which premiered in 2008, has been honored with several awards and recognitions, from a Daytime Emmy to induction into the Culinary Hall of Fame.

De Laurentiis launched a Target cookware line and voiced a fairy in a Disney short.

She owns a restaurant in Las Vegas and has launched a Target cookware line.

De Laurentiis has also ventured into voice work, lending her vocal talents to a Disney fairy in an animated short.

Emeril Lagasse is known from “Emeril Live.”

Known for enthusiastic catchphrases such as “Bam!” and “Kick it up a notch!,” Cajun-style chef Emeril Lagasse first became popular from his 1997 show “Emeril Live.”

Lagasse operates restaurants and does philanthropic work.

Lagasse operates restaurants in Louisiana, Florida, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. He has also dedicated time to philanthropic work.

Through his nonprofit, the Emeril Lagasse Foundation, he’s granted more than $10 million to children’s charities.

Sandra Lee popularized the “semi-homemade” concept.

If you’re a fan of incorporating store-bought components into your homemade dishes, you can thank Sandra Lee for popularizing the “semi-homemade” concept.

In addition to hosting her signature series (which premiered in 2003) and several other shows, she has written more than 20 books.

Lee’s personal life has been in the public eye.

Between her relationship with her long-time boyfriend, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and her battle with breast cancer in 2015, Lee’s personal life has also been in the public eye in recent years.

Duff Goldman found fame with his bakery Charm City Cakes.

Duff Goldman, of “Ace of Cakes” fame, first became known for his impressive, custom-made cakes from the Los Angeles outpost of Charm City Cakes. “Ace of Cakes” aired for 10 seasons and lead to Goldman’s 2009 cookbook “Ace of Cakes.”

Goldman pursued music.

Goldman is currently a bass player in a chef-led, alt-rock cover band called Foie Grock.

“I think the bass is like the salt in any dish. The bass brings all the other sounds together. The bass is bridge between rhythm and harmony. It’s the midway point between the drums and the guitar,” Goldman told Los Angeles Magazine.

Even with baking and band practice, he still makes time to honor his Jewish faith through tzedakah, the practice of charitable giving.

He also currently serves as a judge on Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship and Spring Baking Championship.

