32 unique and unexpected kitchen gifts from Food52’s online shop

You may know Food52 as the website with all the creative recipes and food stories.

It also has a shop that sells the kitchenware and cooking tools you need to make these delicious meals, in addition to other food and home gifts.

Compared to other home and kitchen stores, its offerings are unique and unexpected. We found 32 gift options that range from a $30 multi-functional ginger tool to a $500 olive oil subscription.

If you’ve ever looked up an online recipe, you’ve probably landed on the Food52 website at one point or another. Its creative recipes and food stories are enough to make anyone hungry.

It doesn’t just provide interesting ideas – it also sells the kitchenware and cooking tools you need to make these delicious meals. In the Food52 Shop, you can find cookware, small appliances, kitchen accessories, and tons of other things you need in your kitchen and home. A number of its products can’t be found anywhere else online, and it also participates in limited-edition collaborations with other brands.

When you’re stuck on finding a unique food or kitchen gift and you’ve already exhausted the traditional options, you’ll find better luck shopping at Food52. The Shop is a great place to find smaller, indie brands and unexpected products that are difficult to find elsewhere.

An assortment of silicone lids

They’re more sustainable than plastic wrap, and they look surprisingly nice. The set comes with five different sizes, which can cover bowls, cups, pans, and more. Since they can withstand temperatures of up to 550°F, it’s ok to use them in the oven or microwave.

A thoughtfully designed apron

This is the apron of their dreams. In addition to practical design considerations like extra long waist ties and an adjustable neck strap, there are cool details like built-in pot holders, a conversion chart sewn into one pocket, and a narrow chest pocket to hold tools like pens and thermometers.

An attractive casserole carrier

The carrier instantly elevates the look of an aluminum casserole dish, plus it’s more secure and safe to transport across town to your aunt’s potluck.

Colorful enamel cookware

Help them incorporate more color into their kitchen with these spring-hued pieces of cookware. You can get the butter warmer, saucepan, or casserole dish individually, or as a set. Then, choose from lavender, pink, or yellow.

Creative, non-alcoholic spirits

These cool non-alcoholic spirits prove that you don’t need alcohol to make an exciting drink. Add tonic, fruits, sugars, and ice to create a mocktail worth remembering.

A personal cast iron pan

Make breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert for one in this six-inch version of Staub’s popular fry pan. It’s okay to be a little selfish when using the pan.

A sleek way to keep their wine cold

With the power of double-walled vacuum insulation, their wine can stay cold for up to four hours, and the exterior doesn’t gather condensation. The sleek and sophisticated design, which comes in six colors, also won’t look out of place on a dinner table.

Pretty stoneware bowls with a variety of uses

Use these beautiful bowls for anything from nut mixes to jewelry. They also make excellent salt or sugar cube bowls.

A lantern that also plays music

This device brings light and music to their next dinner party. It features five different light modes with seven LED colors, plus it’s Bluetooth-compatible so they can play their favorite songs at the same time. With both going at the same time, the lantern can last for up to four hours.

The perfect cutting board for someone with a small kitchen

Gift this board to students, New Yorkers, and anyone else crammed into a tiny apartment who needs to make the most of their space. It has a hole on one end, allowing them to place the board over their sink and push scraps directly into the trash or compost bin once they’re done prepping. The natural wood fiber looks great in matte black.

Another interpretation of the phrase “food baby”

You don’t have an entire alphabet’s worth of letters and foods to choose from, but you can pick an adorable onesie with a taco, rugelach, peanut, empanada, dumpling, or bagel illustration.

Puzzles that look like their favorite foods

While others are working on puzzles of boring landscapes and scenery, your recipient will be puzzling over how to create a fully formed cheese puff, bowl of ramen, or broccoli. The small puzzles are party pleasers that should only take 20 minutes to complete.

Eye-catching ceramic vases

The artistic vessels are more unique than a typical vase but not so outrageous that they detract from any floral arrangement. Our favorite is the hanging vase.

A minimalist knife rack

The block takes up less space than traditional knife block and is useful for holding only the knives they really need. The recessed magnets inside keep the knives straight and neat.

A butter churner

There’s nothing like the taste and texture of homemade, churned butter. After hand-cranking the cream and adding any herbs or spices, they’ll have a spread that tastes better than any store-bought butter. The set includes paddles to help shape the butter and a glass dish for storage and display.

Decadent chocolate bars that contain EVOO instead of cocoa butter

The substitution of olive oil for cocoa butter means these chocolates – which come in milk, dark milk, and dark flavors – have an extra silky texture and a higher amount of antioxidants. They’re made by chef Thomas Keller, olive oil producer Armando Manni, and chocolatier Chi Bui.

Candles that smell like the forest

The fir, pine, and cedar-scented candles are seasonal without being blatantly holiday-themed. They’re made from soy and hand-poured, exclusively for Food52.

A modern reimagining of the classic dinner bell

Call it old-fashioned, or call it ingenious – everyone in the house will be able to hear when its dinnertime thanks to these steel bells. They sit on an English bridle leather hanger and come with a brass striker.

An at-home raclette set

Enjoying raclette at home is just as fun and entertaining. The set has eight mini pans that sit over tea lights, which will melt their choice of cheese. It’s ultra-satisfying to pour the melted cheese over potatoes, meat, and vegetables.

The gift of olive oil — and the tree it came from

Not only will they get to enjoy the finest organic olive oil, but they’ll also help support the local farmers who made it. Each gift includes an adoption certificate for the tree that the olive oil came from.

A single piece of rare black truffle

This single truffle costs almost $100. The rare indulgence can be found in France and Italy, only for a short amount of time each winter, so take advantage of this opportunity to impress your recipient while you can.

A collection of specialty spice mixes

Seasoning can make or break a dish. They’ll have plenty of options to choose from in this 10-piece set that includes delicious mixes like Persian lime curry rub, za’atar, shichimi togarashi, and Mexican style adobo.

A vegan cookbook

Chances are, there’s someone in your life who has gone vegan this year. Beginner vegans can get recipe inspiration and help through this signed book written by a Food52 New Veganism columnist. Recipes like Tempeh Kebabs and Chai-Spiced Bread Pudding might give them a fresh perspective on vegan eating.

Leather catch-all trays

Beyond the kitchen, where the trays may be used to hold swizzle sticks and coasters, they can also hold jewelry, glasses, keys, and office supplies. The interior is lined with either denim or felt, while the exterior is a vegetable-tanned leather.

A coffee press that follows them wherever they go

Even if they’re out of the country, miles away from their home, they can still enjoy the comforts of their daily coffee. The stainless steel and silicone press only weighs 9.1 ounces and collapses into itself. It makes about 8.7 ounces of coffee.

A mixing bowl that’s less tiring to hold

Making whipped cream from scratch is a real arm workout, though it’s a little less exhausting when they have this bowl on hand. The flat angled sides rest on the countertop to grant their arms some reprieve.

Grilling tools that have built-in flashlights

Night grillers, fear no more. These smart grilling tools (sets include a spatula, pair of tongs, and brush) have LED lights to illuminate the way and show them exactly what they’re cooking.

An intricate vintage ice bucket

These striking ice buckets come from the French countryside. Since they’re vintage, you won’t know exactly which design your recipient will get – but that’s all part of the fun.

A tool that makes peeling and cutting ginger much easier

Use the plastic nub on the side to peel the skin, the sharp microplane to grate the ginger, and the mandolin slicer to cut thick slices. With all the time saved, they can make even more recipes that involve ginger.

An herb growing kit

Each of these containers has a hydroponic system that allows them to grow plants without soil. You can get them one type of herb (basil, cilantro, mint, parsley) or a set of four to create a full collection. Homegrown herbs could be the small and simple trick to making their dishes taste better.

A portable metal straw set

Once a fringe movement, metallic straws have gone mainstream. This sleek set contains three straws of different sizes and a cleaning brush, all in one space-saving case.

A tea towel that lists every type of oyster in North America

The ambitious task of listing out every single North American oyster has befallen on tea towel brand Sir Madam. The final product isn’t an exhaustive account, but it’s an admirable and good-looking attempt.