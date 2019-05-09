19 unique gifts your foodie dad will love for Father’s Day

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Whether it’s cooking or eating, it’s clear food has a special place in Dad’s heart – and stomach.

This Father’s Day, consider getting Dad a gift that plays to his passion for all things food.

We scoured the web for you and found 19 great gifts for every type of foodie dad, from the grill master to the cheese connoisseur and everyone else in between.

When it comes to gifting, presents inspired by passions are always a solid choice. They’re practical, fun, and show that you put in a little extra thought to make sure your recipient really likes what they get.

If Dad loves all things food, whether cooking it, eating it, or a little bit of both, there are so many great gift options out there for Father’s Day. We’ve covered a wide range of products to make sure there’s something every foodie dad will love, from the savvy home cook who’s looking to up the ante in his kitchen to the dad who has an unending obsession with hot sauce.

Keep reading for 19 great gifts foodie dads will love:

If he’s a grill master

source Food52

He’s already mastered the perfect steak and charred vegetables. How do you make perfect even better? Try these wood smoking chips – they’ll infuse everything with a deep, smoky flavor that tastes like it’s straight from his favorite BBQ joint.

If he’s serious about his morning coffee

source Amazon

Wow Dad with an espresso machine that has everything he needs to make his morning brew – from the stainless steel grinder to grind up his favorite fresh beans to the steaming wand that froths milk for cafe-quality beverages. This is the best espresso machine we’ve ever tried, so we think Dad will love it too. But, there are plenty of great, more affordable options we love, too.

If his favorite kind of party is a pizza party

source Williams Sonoma

The only thing better than a slice from his favorite pizzeria in town is an oven that lets him make all his wildest pizza dreams come true from the comfort of his own home. This portable outdoor oven can get as high as 700°F for pizza with perfectly crispy, crunchy crust.

If he’s a voracious carnivore

source ButcherBox

For the man who loves nothing more than a great cut of meat, this box is loaded with ground beef, pork butt, chicken tenders, pork chops, and breakfast sausage. Everything from ButcherBox is high-quality, free of antibiotics and hormones, and super delicious. If he has more specific preferences, you can create your own box full of Dad’s favorite cuts.

If he’s always the bartender at the party

source Cratejoy

Whether he’s always loved creating his own craft cocktails, or has more experience drinking them, this subscription box is a fun way to help him grow his bespoke beverages repertoire. Each month Shaker & Spoon chooses a theme, then sends the ingredients and directions necessary to make three different unique recipes. While alcohol and barware are not included, Shaker & Spoon gives suggestions so he can find something that fits his preferences.

If he’s a cheese connoisseur

source Amazon

This little portable gadget quickly transforms already delicious cheese into ooey-gooey goodness. Now every one of Dad’s meals and snacks can get a cheesy upgrade.

If he’s on a health kick

source Williams Sonoma

Dad deserves the best of the best, so if a blender’s what he needs, and if you’re lucky enough to have the budget, get him a Vitamix. This workhorse of a blender makes smoothies, hot soups, dips, spreads, and even frozen desserts. It’s the perfect vehicle for making easy, healthy meals and even better, it’s a breeze to clean.

Find a sightly older version on Amazon here for $350

If he’s a curious home cook

source Amazon

A sleek sous vide will help Dad up the ante on his home-cooked meals, with simple techniques that yield restaurant-quality results. Equipped with high-tech features, like the ability to control the device with Bluetooth or remotely with WiFi, the Joule makes cooking up delicious dinners easy for dads of all cooking abilities.

If he likes to play with his food

source Uncommon Goods

Cereal, hot chocolate with marshmallows, chicken noodle soup – all of his favorite foods and drinks will taste even better in this fun mug. Pick his favorite sport and you’ve finally given Dad the green light to play with his food at dinner.

If he likes everything spicy

source Mouth

Dad already puts hot sauce on just about everything he eats, so help him expand his palette with this gift box filled with five gourmet, small-batch sauces. With everything from an organic sriracha to a burning hot ghost pepper hot sauce, this box is sure to ignite his spicy senses.

If he’s all about the bacon

source Etsy

Who doesn’t love the salty, smoky, deliciousness of a slice of bacon? This kit offers a fun, DIY deviation from the store-bought kind.

If he already has everything

source Etsy

Give his plain old apron an upgrade. Made of durable Selvedge denim and leather, with lots of pockets to hold cooking tools and other essentials, this apron is as functional as it is stylish.

If he loves his daily glass of wine

source Williams Sonoma

If there’s nothing he likes more than a crisp glass of wine, he’ll love his new Corkcicle – it’s an insulated wine glass that’ll keep his favorite drink chilled for over nine hours.

If breakfast is his favorite part of the day

source Williams Sonoma

Make his favorite meal of the day even better with fun molds that’ll make delicious pancakes in the shapes of his favorite “Star Wars” characters. If he’s more of a “Harry Potter” guy, you can get those too.

If he’s a pizza purist

source Uncommon Goods

Everyone knows New York City has some of the best pizza around. Save Dad from subpar slices with this kit filled with travel size spices handpicked by a group of New York-pizza aficionados.

If he loves beer and business

source Amazon

How did one of New York’s most beloved breweries begin? Dad is sure to be engaged by this story of entrepreneurship, success, failure, and of course, great beer.

If he loves to eat his greens

source Etsy

If he loves to eat them, maybe he’ll love to wear them, too. This fun screen-printed tee shows off his love for all things fresh – like beets, carrots, pumpkins, and kale.

If he can never decide what to cook

source Uncommon Goods

Take the guesswork out of mealtime with these fun foodie dice. All Dad has to do is roll the dice for a new and exciting combination of ingredients to inspire his next meal.

If he’s a huge snacker

source Sur La Table

He could just throw a bag of popcorn in the microwave, but it tastes so much better when it’s freshly popped in this old-school stovetop popper. Pair with some nice kernels so he can get popping.