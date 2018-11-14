21 gifts the foodie in your life doesn’t have already

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

It’s not too difficult to identify a foodie in the wild. Do they plan their next meal as they eat their current one? Are their travel itineraries made up entirely of restaurants and bars? Have they exhausted every cooking show and food documentary offered by Netflix? If so, congratulations – you have a foodie on your hands.

This holiday, you can fuel their appetite and never-ending quest to enjoy good food with these unique gifts. Treat them to one of the best meals they’ve ever had, then top it all off with a food or cooking-related gift.

The way to a foodie’s heart is through their stomachs – and one of these 21 gifts:

A Dutch oven from a new startup

For a fraction of the price, you can gift a quality Dutch oven that’s just as nice as Le Creuset or Staub. Milo may not be a legacy name, but it performs like one – and it comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Bowls that look like lettuce leaves

These hand-painted soup bowls are an unexpected and colorful addition to the dinner table. The fact that they resemble lettuce counts as one’s daily vegetable intake, right?

A book that shows them how to create the ultimate appetizer spread

The beautiful arrangements in this book will have dinner and party guests eating with their eyes first. It contains 40 appetizer boards of spreads, dips, and drinks for all times of the day.

Lox and bagel earrings

I’ve gotten in the habit of enjoying lox on my bagel every weekend. If your recipient also appreciates the holy combo of a fluffy bagel, salty smoked salmon, and smooth cream cheese, they’ll jump at the chance to wear these earrings.

A trio of tender, juicy steaks

Forget dainty sample flights – this flight of the American Wagyu beef used at award-winning restaurants should keep them full and happy for a long time. In addition to the ribeye filet, filet mignon, and top sirloin, they’ll get a hat and some black pepper infused salt.

A wine and gourmet popcorn pairing

The flavors of this assortment of gourmet popcorn, two salty and two sweet, are further elevated with each sip of Winc’s Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot blend.

A vintage cast iron pan made for modern cooks

The versatile cast iron is part of every serious home cook’s arsenal of tools, but traditional models do have their drawbacks. Lightweight and smooth, Field Company cast iron pans honor vintage construction and design while being much easier to wield.

A curated box of 20 to 25 Japanese snacks

The creative and delicious snacks in each of Bokksu’s boxes are difficult to find outside of Japan. In fact, a lot of them are made exclusively for the company by Japanese artisans with hundreds of years of experience.

An ice cream maker

Ice cream tastes that much better when they can control what goes in it and how it’s made. This maker has our seal of approval because it’s easy to use, produces rich and creamy ice cream, and costs less than $100.

Gold candy for the high-class sweet tooth

Go big or go home to celebrate the end of the year. This nostalgic rock candy swizzle stick, dressed up in edible 24K gold, is an unnecessary (but delicious) indulgence.

A compact cheese board

This wooden wedge swivels open to a tiered board where they can layer all their favorite cheeses, fruits, and meats. The small size includes a cheese knife and a cheese fork, which have their own convenient storage space.

A graphic tote bag

Whereas regular people see an iconic piece of artwork, the perpetually hungry fill in the lines with long strands of chewy noodles and rich pork broth. This creative tote is available in three sizes.

A cocktail infographic print

They’ll never be without cocktail inspiration with this print hanging on their wall. It features 25 classic cocktails and their recipes, from morning standbys to nightcaps.

Edible raw cookie dough

Raw cookie dough is arguably better than the baked version, but it’s definitely not good for you. This alternative is safe to eat, tastes just like the dough they sneak out of the mixing bowl, and comes in four flavors. Use it as a topping, or eat it straight out of the carton.

Sturdy serving pieces

Everyone has basic dinnerware, but don’t forget about serving pieces to complete the set. This matte gold set made from European stainless steel has timeless style and durability.

A set of oils featuring an umami ingredient

If Regalis’ truffles and truffle products are good enough for Michelin-starred chefs, they’ll be good enough for the foodie in your life. The earthy black truffle oil, white truffle oil, and black truffle balsamic glaze add amazing flavor to any dish.

A beautiful Bundt pan

It’s easy to make a cake that’s equally tasty and beautiful with this seasonal mold design. Don’t be surprised if they show up at your door with a new cake every week.

A book by the man who inspired many a foodie’s own journey with food

Travel with the infamous (and greatly missed) Anthony Bourdain around the world as he tries to find the perfect meal. Anyone who discovered their love of food through Bourdain will cherish this exploration of eats, culture, and people as a tangible reminder of his legacy.

A kitchen appliance that can do it all

They want an Instant Pot, but they also want an air fryer. The solution is this combination appliance that miraculously does the jobs of both. They can pressure cook, slow cook, saute, roast, broil, and air fry their way to a tasty meal with the push of a few buttons.

Kitchen tools they’ll wish they could eat

Sadly, these kitchen accessories aren’t real pasta, but they sure look like it. There’s a spoon rest, garlic peeler, two pot grips, and three kitchen bands, all disguised as everyone’s favorite carb.

A croissant trinket box

Their jewelry and trinkets are safe in this croissant-shaped box. It may also have the unintentional effect of reminding them to stop by the local bakery for freshly baked pastries.

