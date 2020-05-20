We tried FoodKick, a same-day grocery delivery service in New York City, and were impressed by its convenient meal kits and focus on local brands

caption Quality produce and local ice cream are just a few things you can order from FoodKick. source Connie Chen/Business Insider

FoodKick is a same-day grocery delivery service that serves Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.

Delivery is $4.99 per order, with a minimum order of $30.

The site is well-organized and it’s easy to shop for produce, prepared foods, meal kits, and household supplies.

It’s great for people who prefer a more curated selection of products and like shopping for local brands.

Note (5/20/20): Due to increased demand, FoodKick is streamlining its product availability so it can simplify and expedite orders. It is also hiring for all teams to ensure timely delivery. At this time, there are no delays.

With a significant part of the country still under stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus, online grocery delivery is experiencing a surge in popularity. But with so many people now rushing to order produce and pantry staples online, it can be difficult to get the food you need.

One lesser-known same-day grocery delivery option you might want to try is FoodKick. It’s run by FreshDirect, but only operates in New York City. We tested it (before the pandemic) and loved its variety and the quality of its offerings, as well as the fast and reliable delivery. Keep reading to learn more about how it works and what to expect.

Where FoodKick delivers

Currently, FoodKick only delivers to addresses in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. These include both residential and office buildings.

You can find other New York City grocery delivery services here and nationwide grocery delivery services here.

How FoodKick delivery works, order minimums, and fees

FoodKick works like most online shops – you can search for specific items, or browse categories like fruits and vegetables, meat and seafood, and dairy. There’s also a deals section, as well as an alcohol section.

Produce is rated on a star system, with one star being “Below Average” and five being “Never Better.” Since produce quality can vary throughout the week, these stars are handed out by FoodKick (meaning they don’t reflect customer reviews). All products on the site are accompanied by a brief description and nutrition facts.

FoodKick has an order minimum of $30. Delivery is always $4.99 unless you want one-hour delivery, which is $5.99. It offers one-hour delivery slots every day between 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

If you think you’ll be using FoodKick often, we recommend getting its DeliveryPass membership, which costs $9.99 a month and gives you free unlimited deliveries, plus exclusive promos. You still have to hit the $30 order minimum for your DeliveryPass to apply, though.

What’s special about FoodKick

FoodKick focuses on goods produced by local partners, whether that means organic produce from a non-profit farmers’ co-op in Pennsylvania or beer that’s brewed right here in New York. Shopping on FoodKick feels a little more personal than going to a large, traditional grocery store, and it helps that the selection isn’t overwhelmingly large. Still, there’s enough variety that you should be able to find most things on your list.

One convenient section is Meal Kits & Bundles. These affordable packages make it easy to feed your family with minimal effort. Themes include Taco Night and Bagel Brunch. They’re somewhat customizable, too, so you can create your ideal bundle rather than being locked into a pre-curated selection.

What to expect from your FoodKick delivery

I tried FoodKick for myself and filled my virtual cart with a large variety of items – including fruits and vegetables, cheese, a prepared meal, ice cream, cider, miso broth, and Rice Krispies Treats – before choosing a delivery time.

During my time slot, the delivery person called me and I picked up my bags from the lobby of my office building. (Note: I tested FoodKick before most New York City office buildings closed down.)

Everything from my order was correct and I was impressed by the taste and quality of the FreshDirect-branded Rice Krispies Treats and meatball-vegetable dinner. I also loved that I could order dressing from Brooklyn-based company Gotham Greens and a bottle from my favorite local cidery, Brooklyn Cider House.

As for the trio of local ice creams (Ample Hills, Van Leeuwen, Adirondack) requested by my editor, let’s just say we had a very productive team meeting, at 11 a.m. no less, to thoroughly taste test the pints.

The bottom line

While FoodKick is limited in scope and geographic reach, it’s still a great grocery delivery service for people who live in New York City and enjoy a curated product selection with a focus on local brands. You can buy everything from salad ingredients to frozen snacks to stash in the fridge.

