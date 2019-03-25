Foodpanda orders can now be used to redeem KrisFlyer miles – but first, here’s how much you need to spend

Every dollar spent on foodpanda can be converted into one KrisFlyer mile, with minimum spending of $35. The Straits Times

Singapore travellers can now earn KrisFlyer miles with orders made via food delivery app foodpanda.

Foodpanda is the first such food delivery company to partner with KrisFlyer, the frequent flyer programme of the Singapore Airlines Group. Its award miles can be used to redeem award tickets and seat upgrades.

Starting from Monday (March 25), every dollar spent on foodpanda can be converted into one KrisFlyer mile. But there is a caveat – it only applies to orders of S$35 and above.

For the conversion to happen, users will need to enter their KrisFlyer membership number in the “contact info” field during checkout. The first and last name that appears on the foodpanda order should match that of the KrisFlyer membership number.

The KrisFlyer miles earned will be credited into the user’s accounts six weeks after each successful order.

In October 2017, ride-hailing app Grab also launched a KrisFlyer partnership, which allows Grab users to convert points from the GrabRewards program to miles. The current conversion rate on Grab is 1,500 GrabRewards points to 160 KrisFlyer miles.

