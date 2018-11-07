Foodpanda’s new feature lets people order and self-collect food for free – so they don’t have to queue up at lunchtime

A new feature on food delivery app Foodpanda is promising to remove the time wasted while queuing for meals – which can amount to 100 hours a year for someone working in the Central Business District, according to a DBS study. The Straits Times

People who hate wasting time waiting in line for food can now make pre-orders using a new Foodpanda feature.

The food delivery company today (Nov 7) announced a “Pick-Up” feature on its app that will let customers pre-order and collect food themselves, without the usual delivery fees, geographical restrictions, or minimum order amount.

It claims the option is the first of its kind among food delivery providers. To use the feature, customers must toggle from the delivery option to the pick-up option on the app.

The feature “offers a convenient solution to those who prefer to go out to get their meal, but often don’t have the time to navigate the endless queues,” the company said in a statement.

“Restaurants are now able to manage orders more efficiently, and also have the opportunity to further increase the number of people they are able to serve throughout the day,” it added.

The pick-up option will be available for the majority of the app’s 6,000 restaurants by the end of the year. Over 2,000 restaurants are already using it, including Han’s, Krispy Kreme, PastaMania and Swensen’s, Foodpanda said.

A recent study by DBS also found that people working in the Central Business District spent nearly half an hour a day queuing up to buy lunch – a total of about 100 hours a year.

The bank launched its own chatbot, Foodster, in seven eateries in the Marina Bay area earlier last month to give people an easier way to buy food. The bot lets customers order and pay for meals using Facebook Messenger and DBS PayLah!.