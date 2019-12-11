10 foods people lost interest in ordering in 2019

Ian Burke
Activated charcoal and acai are two foods that lost steam in 2019.

Activated charcoal and acai are two foods that lost steam in 2019.
Business Insider / Getty

  • While many food items have soared in popularity in 2019, other foods have struggled to maintain their hype.
  • As the year comes to a close, Uber has compiled a shortlist of 10 foods that have become increasingly unpopular over the course of 2019.
  • In particular, Uber looked at foods that were trending last year but that have “decelerated in growth” over the last six months.
  • Foods including acai, activated charcoal, and edible flowers have all trended downward leading up to the new year.
Acai, a purple-red berry that’s the main ingredient in acai bowls, seems to be losing steam heading into the new year.

An acai bowl.
Insider/Rachel Hosie

Bee pollen, often used as a topping for desserts or as a smoothie ingredient, is on the decline.

Bee pollen.
SafakOguz/iStock

Kombucha has seen a downward trend, as more consumers begin to shy away from the fizzy, fermented tea.

Kombucha.
Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Tuna is used in sushi, salads, and a slew of other dishes, but the fish has been losing favor with consumers in 2019.

Tuna poke.
Shutterstock / Magdanatka

Vinegar is used in dressings and sauces, as a pickling ingredient, and as a condiment for french fries, but less people are ordering dishes with the ingredient.

Apple cider vinegar.
marekuliasz/iStock

Interest in hummus, the popular Mediterranean chickpea-based spread, appeared to wane in 2019.

A bowl of hummus with chickpeas, falafel, and spices.
Inna Reznik/Shutterstock

Activated charcoal, usually added to foods to turn them black, has taken a dive.

Activated charcoal ice cream.
Shutterstock

Seitan, also known as wheat gluten, is a common alternative to meat, but has lost its appeal in 2019 — possibly due to the proliferation of tofu, tempeh, Impossible burgers, and Beyond Meat products.

Seitan.
zkruger/iStock

Salmon is a healthy choice, being high in Omega-3 fatty acids, but it’s also been trending downward over the course of the year.

Salmon.
Cathy Scola/Getty Images

Edible flowers have seen a drop in popularity as well, though they’re still a mainstay at fine-dining restaurants looking for colorful garnishes.

A box of edible rose flowers.
Kyodo News Stills/Getty Images