10 foods people lost interest in ordering in 2019

- source
- Business Insider / Getty
- While many food items have soared in popularity in 2019, other foods have struggled to maintain their hype.
- As the year comes to a close, Uber has compiled a shortlist of 10 foods that have become increasingly unpopular over the course of 2019.
- In particular, Uber looked at foods that were trending last year but that have “decelerated in growth” over the last six months.
- Foods including acai, activated charcoal, and edible flowers have all trended downward leading up to the new year.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Acai, a purple-red berry that’s the main ingredient in acai bowls, seems to be losing steam heading into the new year.
- source
- Insider/Rachel Hosie
Bee pollen, often used as a topping for desserts or as a smoothie ingredient, is on the decline.
- source
- SafakOguz/iStock
Kombucha has seen a downward trend, as more consumers begin to shy away from the fizzy, fermented tea.
- source
- Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images
Tuna is used in sushi, salads, and a slew of other dishes, but the fish has been losing favor with consumers in 2019.
- source
- Shutterstock / Magdanatka
Vinegar is used in dressings and sauces, as a pickling ingredient, and as a condiment for french fries, but less people are ordering dishes with the ingredient.
- source
- marekuliasz/iStock
Interest in hummus, the popular Mediterranean chickpea-based spread, appeared to wane in 2019.
- source
- Inna Reznik/Shutterstock
Activated charcoal, usually added to foods to turn them black, has taken a dive.
- source
- Shutterstock
Seitan, also known as wheat gluten, is a common alternative to meat, but has lost its appeal in 2019 — possibly due to the proliferation of tofu, tempeh, Impossible burgers, and Beyond Meat products.
- source
- zkruger/iStock
Salmon is a healthy choice, being high in Omega-3 fatty acids, but it’s also been trending downward over the course of the year.
- source
- Cathy Scola/Getty Images
Edible flowers have seen a drop in popularity as well, though they’re still a mainstay at fine-dining restaurants looking for colorful garnishes.
- source
- Kyodo News Stills/Getty Images