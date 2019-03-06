10 protein-rich foods that can help you feel full for longer

caption Eggs are low-calorie and high-protein. source Shutterstock

Consuming foods that are high in protein can help you to feel full for longer.

Eggs and tuna are quite high in protein.

Peas have almost 8 grams of protein per cup.

Consuming protein can make you feel full for longer and if you’re looking to feel more satisfied throughout the day, consuming protein shakes isn’t your only option. Plenty of foods are protein-rich and easy to incorporate into your diet and your favorite recipes.

Here are some protein-packed foods that you might want to add to your grocery list.

Beef jerky is a protein-packed snack option.

“[100 grams of] beef jerky contains roughly 30 to 40 grams of protein,” Frida Harju-Westman, an in-house nutritionist at the health app Lifesum, told INSIDER.

Harju-Westman said she suggests reading nutrition labels carefully since each brand of jerky contains different levels of protein. She also said some variations of the snack contain additives such as sugar and salt, which you might want to avoid.

Yellowfin tuna has quite a bit of protein.

“With roughly 25 grams of protein per 100 grams of the fish, [yellowfin] tuna is one of the fish foods that contain the most protein,” Harju-Westman told INSIDER.

In addition, she said tuna contains a decent amount of omega-3 fatty acids that are great for your heart.

Tempeh is a solid protein choice for vegans and vegetarians.

“Tempeh is [a] soy product that contains plenty of protein,” Harju-Westman told INSIDER.

Made from soybeans, tempeh is a great choice for vegans and vegetarians, as the protein doesn’t come from an animal. And 100 grams of cooked tempeh will provide you with almost 20 grams of protein.

Pistachio nuts are high in calories and protein.

Even though pistachios are quite high in calories, Harju-Westman said just a handful of them can be a great, protein-packed snack. About 1/4 of a cup of these nuts contain 6 grams of protein at 160 calories.

Chickpeas are a great source of protein.

According to the USDA, 100 grams of chickpeas contains 19 grams of protein. To take advantage of these filling legumes, try roasting them, adding them to a salad, or eating them alone as a snack.

Eggs are low calorie and high protein.

“Eggs are extremely low in calories and contain plenty of protein,” Harju-Westman told INSIDER. Generally, a large egg contains about 6 grams of protein and 72 calories.

There are plenty of different ways to cook eggs and adding them to your diet can be as simple as making an omelet for breakfast or sprinkling crumbled, hard-boiled egg bits on top of a salad.

Edamame beans are a solid protein source.

Half of a cup of whole edamame beans contains about 7 grams of protein.

“[These beans are] a great way to cut back on animal foods while getting protein and fiber, too,” registered dietitians Lyssie Lakatos, CDN, CFT and Tammy Lakatos, CDN, CFT, of The Nutrition Twins told INSIDER.

Peas are a great protein source.

Peas have almost 8 grams of protein per cup and over 8 grams of fiber. So if you’re looking to create a filling meal, these veggies could be the perfect side dish.

Portobello mushrooms contain protein and fiber.

Lyssie and Tammy Lakatos said they also recommend eating portobello mushrooms if you’re looking to add protein to your diet. They also said the mushroom has a meaty texture, which makes it a popular, vegetarian-friendly replacement for beef burgers.

One cup of these sliced mushrooms contains about 4 grams of protein and only 35 calories.

Lentils are a versatile protein source.

Just 100 grams of cooked lentils contain about 9 grams of protein. The versatile legume can be added to soups, stews, and side dishes in order to make a meal more filling.

