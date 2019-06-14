caption Peanut butter can give you vitamin B. source White bear studio/Shutterstock

Vitamin B is made up of eight essential B vitamins.

Foods such as whole grains, meat, and legumes contain Vitamin B, according to registered dietitian Rachael Hartley.

B vitamins can help with a body’s growth and development and energy levels.

An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but eating a wide variety of foods from each food group can help you avoid becoming deficient in vitamin B. However, vitamin B isn’t a single vitamin. It’s made up of a total of eight essential B vitamins including vitamin B16, folate, vitamin B12, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, and biotin.

“All of those vitamins are soluble vitamins, meaning we need continuous doses of B vitamin because our body isn’t as good as storing it long term. As opposed to fat-soluble vitamins which our body can store in,” Rachael Hartley, registered dietitian, and owner of Rachael Hartley Nutrition told INSIDER. “That’s why we need to eat vitamin B-rich foods.”

So, how can you make sure you’re getting enough vitamin B? Hartley recommends consuming a well-rounded diet of fresh foods.

Here are her recommendations of the 10 foods that give you vitamin B, so you can enjoy a nutrient-rich diet.

Whole grains contain vitamin B.

Of the grains you consume on a daily basis, the US Department of Agriculture recommends making at least half of them whole grains. Hartley explained that things like grains, rice, oats, and whole wheat are an important source of B vitamins.

“Because refined grains have fewer B vitamins in it, they are often enriched with B vitamins to help prevent deficiency,” she said. Refined grains are often enriched with other B vitamins like thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, and folic acid.

Thiamin, riboflavin, and niacin – all part of the vitamin B family – provide you energy throughout the day and is an essential vitamin needed for growth and development, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Meat also contains vitamin B.

Chicken, beef, and other animal meats contain varying amounts of different B vitamins, according to Hartley. She explained that certain animal foods might be richer in the different types of B vitamins than others. For example, she noted that pork is very high in thiamin (remember this vitamin B complex gives you energy and helps with healthy growth and development).

“One to point is vitamin B12 and that’s because it’s a vitamin that you can only get from animal foods,” said Hartley. “You don’t really get B12 from plant-based sources.”

Specifically, vitamin B12 works to help keep your nerve and blood cells healthy and helps prevent anemia. Another one of B12’s chief responsibilities is creating DNA within each cell. Since B12 is only found in animal meats, Hartley recommended that vegans and vegetarians “should be especially aware and consider taking supplements.”

Some fish contains more vitamin B than others.

Fish, like meat, is especially high in certain B vitamins, but Hartley notes that certain fish, such as trout, are just a bit more nutrient-rich in vitamin B than other kinds.

“I especially encourage people to eat omega-3 fatty fish like trout, salmon, sardines. These ones happen to be a bit higher in complex B vitamins too,” she said. “If someone doesn’t like the fishy taste of those fatty fishes, they can still get B vitamins from more delicate white fish like mahi-mahi and cod.”

You should eat the whole egg to get vitamin B.

Eggs are a good source of B vitamins, too, Hartley pointed out. However, you’ve got to eat the entire egg – or most of it, anyway – in order to reap all of the nutritional benefits, she said.

“Some of those B vitamins are in the yolk,” said Hartley. “So, I encourage people to not toss the yolk to the side. Go ahead and eat it so you can get the full array of nutrition.”

Legumes, like meat, have varying levels of vitamin B.

Beans are a rich source of B vitamins. Like animal meat, any type of bean will contain varying amounts of different B vitamins.

“You can go with what types they enjoy the most, whether its black beans, pinto beans, chickpeas, or lentils, you can rest assured that you’re getting a good amount of B vitamins with each serving of legumes,” Hartley said.

Milk and dairy products, like yogurt, are also good choices.

You may remember the 1980s campaign “Milk … It does a body good,” but the benefits extend well beyond calcium. Milk and other dairy products are another way you can get your daily dose of B vitamins. According to Hartley, milk, dairy, and cheese all contain a form B vitamins, but that B12 is one of the biggest nutritional benefits you’ll get from eating and drinking dairy.

Fruit contains varying amounts of vitamin B.

When it comes to vitamin B complex and fruit, it really just depends on your preference. This is because there is such a wide array of B vitamins available in many different kinds of fruit, according to Hartley. For example, avocados contain B vitamins like folate, niacin, riboflavin, and thiamin, whereas bananas contain 35% of your recommended daily intake of B6.

“Different fruits may be higher in certain B vitamins, but pretty much all of your fruits and vitamins are going to have a pretty nice dose of B vitamins inside of them,” Hartley noted.

Green leafy vegetables are important.

You may have been advised to eat your vegetables as a kid. It turns out your parents were onto something because dark green leafy vegetables like broccoli, collard greens, bok choy, and mustard greens are all excellent sources of the vitamin B complex, Hartley noted.

“Green leafy vegetables are one of the most nutrient-rich dense vegetables you can eat,” Hartley said. “Essentially, green leafy vegetables have more vitamins and minerals per bite than other foods – and that goes for B vitamins as well.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who are pregnant or are considering pregnancy should take at least 400 micrograms of folic acid each day. This amount is in addition to other forms of folate a woman may eat throughout the day. As Hartley pointed out, folate helps to prevent neural tube defects like anencephaly and spina bifida in babies.

Seeds and nuts are rich in vitamin B.

Nuts have many nutritional benefits, one of them being the vitamin B complex. A 2010 study authored by a researcher in Spain stated that nuts are full of folic acid, niacin, and vitamin B6. Hartley agreed, sharing that “seeds and nuts are rich in the B vitamin complex.”

However, if you’re curious to know which seeds and nuts pack the biggest punch when it comes to the vitamin B complex, here’s what Hartley recommends.

“Almonds are especially rich, but every type of nut has a dose of the B vitamins,” she said. “So, if someone doesn’t like almonds they can try a different kind of nuts and seeds and still get similar nutritional benefits of the B vitamins.”

Peanut butter is high in vitamin B.

In a similar category to seeds and nuts are peanuts and peanut butter. Hartley shares that these two foods are are “especially rich in biotin and niacin.”

“Most people will probably never have biotin or niacin deficiency – the likelihood is pretty low,” said Hartley. but the B vitamin does have its benefits. Biotin helps your body metabolize fatty acids, glucose, and amino acids. As stated above, niacin gives you energy and helps with proper growth and development.

When it comes to making sure you’re getting enough B vitamin, Hartley recommends eating fresh, whole foods, and enriched foods like refined grains that have been fortified with B vitamins to help prevent deficiency.

“There might be certain foods within each group that are a little richer in B vitamins but essentially all of your whole foods are going to contain an array of B vitamins,” she said. “If there’s any take-home message here is that variety is important. As long as you aren’t curing out entire food groups and are trying to get a variety of foods within you’re food groups, you’re not going to have to worry about deficiencies from B vitamins,” she said.