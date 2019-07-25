11 celebrity chefs share the one food they really can’t stand

caption Guy Fieri doesn’t want any eggs over-easy or scrambled. source Getty

Many celebrity chefs have spoken about foods they really hate and don’t enjoy eating or cooking.

Guy Fieri said he’ll eat foods with egg in them, but he isn’t interested in eggs over-easy or scrambled.

Chrissy Teigen has said she doesn’t like hummus and she’s tweeted about it many times over the years.

Gordon Ramsay said he won’t eat any food from airplanes.

When you think of high-profile chefs, you might picture individuals with a willingness to taste just about any food. And so, it may be surprising to learn that many successful celebrity chefs have some dishes they won’t eat or really don’t like.

Here are the foods these 11 famous chefs really can’t stand.

Martha Stewart said truffle oil is “horrible.”

You won't find it anywhere near her kitchen.

TV cooking personality and expert crafter Martha Stewart has famously taken issue with one major food: truffle oil.

“It’s bad,” Stewart said during an event in 2018, per Today. ” … It’s synthetic, it’s fake, it’s horrible. It clings to your taste buds, it’s a hideous thing. Forget truffle oil.” The star also said she would never cook with it.

“Top Chef” head judge Tom Colicchio said he loathes okra, a type of flowering plant.

He said it's slimy.

As the head judge on “Top Chef,” NYC-based chef Tom Colicchio samples a wide variety of cuisine from contestants on a regular basis … but that doesn’t mean he loves all of it.

When the New York Times Diner’s Journal asked Colicchio if there’s a food that he can’t bring himself to like, he said, “Okra! It’s just slimy.”

“Barefoot Contessa” Ina Garten is not a fan of cilantro.

Genetics can play a role in determining whether or not someone dislikes the taste of cilantro and it seems “Barefoot Contessa” icon Ina Garten’s genes have spoken and they aren’t interested in the leafy herb.

“I know people love it and you can add it to the recipe. I just hate it. To me it’s so strong – and it actually tastes like soap to me – but it’s so strong it overpowers every other flavor,” she said on Vice’s Munchies podcast.

Chrissy Teigen seems to passionately dislike hummus.

According to model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, the chickpea spread known as hummus is not good.

“i am the only one in the world that does not like hummus,” she tweeted in 2009, calling it a boring food. She’s tweeted about her disdain for this dip many other times as well, calling it “the most over-rated snack-category food alive” and “flavorless paste.”

Andrew Zimmern said he will try to enjoy just about any food on the planet … except for walnuts, raw cookie dough, and hot oatmeal.

He doesn't like durian, either.

On his Travel-Channel show, “Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern,” Chef Andrew Zimmern samples everything from Icelandic putrefied shark to Cambodian tarantulas.

But, in 2017, he tweeted that there are some popular foods he just won’t eat: walnuts, cookie dough, and raw oatmeal.

Gordon Ramsay said he won’t eat airplane food.

He said he used to work for airlines.

A food-world pro with numerous hit shows under his belt, Chef Gordon Ramsay said the one thing he said he won’t eat is airline food.

“There’s no f—ing way I eat on planes,” Ramsay told Refinery29 in 2017. “I worked for airlines for years, so I know where [the] food’s been and where it goes and how long it took before it got on board.”

“The Pioneer Woman” star Ree Drummond has spoken a lot about how much she hates bananas.

She said she's never eaten a whole banana.

Although “The Pioneer Woman” host Ree Drummond prepares baked goods and breakfast foods all the time on her Food-Network show, she typically chooses to steer clear of just about anything involving bananas.

In 2011, Drummond wrote on her blog: ” … I hate, abhor, loathe, and recoil at the sight of bananas. I’ve disliked them my entire life, even when I was a baby. And I happen to believe that this is some sort of genetic aversion, as both my dad and one of my brothers share it, too. In my entire forty-two years on this earth, I’ve never eaten a whole banana.”

Ayesha Curry has said she doesn’t like foie gras.

She said it might be the texture that she doesn't enjoy.

In 2016, TV personality and cookbook author Ayesha Curry told Entertainment Tonight that one food she really doesn’t like is foie gras, a specialty food made from the liver of a duck or goose.

“One food I’ve tried and I haven’t grown at all to like – foie gras, I don’t like it. I just don’t. I’ve tried it several different ways and I think it’s a texture thing for me,” she told the publication.

Katie Lee of “The Kitchen” said she doesn’t care for wasabi.

She said she likes spicy food, though.

The strong taste of wasabi, a sort of Japanese horseradish, appeals to sushi fans all over the world … but not to cookbook author and “The Kitchen” co-host Katie Lee.

“I love spicy food, so I’m not sure why I have this aversion to wasabi, but I really detest it,” Lee told The Food Network.

You probably don’t want to serve Guy Fieri eggs on an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”

Guy Fieri doesn't really ever eat them on his show.

Earlier this year, the TV personality and chef told People magazine there are two foods you will hardly ever see on his hit show “Diners, Drives-Ins, and Dives” – liver and eggs.

“Liver is nasty,” Fieri told the publication. He also said he’s really not a fan of eggs on their own. “I eat them in dressings but sunny-side up, over-easy or scrambled? No thank you.”

According to Duff Goldman, bell peppers “ruin everything they touch.”

You likely won't find them in his kitchen any time soon.

“Ace of Cakes” star Duff Goldman may deal with a lot of sweets, but when it comes to savory dishes he’s very much against one type of colorful food – bell peppers.

In 2019, he tweeted that they “ruin everything they touch.”