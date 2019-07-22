12 foods you need to try if you visit the East Coast

caption Along the upper part of the East Coast, you can order a lobster roll. source Shutterstock

The East Coast has a lot of different foods to offer, whether we’re talking dessert or dinner.

While in New York City, try pastrami on rye, a Jewish-American staple oftentimes served in delis.

You’ll find pretty different lobster rolls in Connecticut and Maine.

Located in the US, the states along the East Coast are known for having a variety of bustling cities, impressive coastlines, and, of course, delicious food.

Here are 12 foods to try if you find yourself on the East Coast.

It’s widely debated whether this dish actually originated in Maine or Connecticut, but one thing’s for sure – both places serve up lobster rolls quite differently.

A Connecticut-style lobster roll is served hot and it typically consists of lobster meat loaded with butter and served on a toasted bun.

A cold lobster roll is a tradition of Maine. The lobster meat is tossed with mayonnaise, lettuce, and scallions then served on a grilled roll.

While in eastern Pennsylvania, try a Philly cheesesteak.

Said to have origins in Philadelphia in the 1930s, this cheesesteak is typically made with thinly sliced beefsteak, layers of melted cheese, fried onions, and sweet peppers.

There is even an ongoing debate about where to find the best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia – Pat’s or Geno’s. Others even argue that some smaller local spots actually serve up the best version of this meaty sandwich.

While in Massachusetts, try a Boston cream pie.

As many have pointed out over the years, this dessert’s name is a bit misleading as it is more cake than pie – but it’s delicious nonetheless.

According to What’s Cooking America, the Boston cream pie was created by a French chef in the 1800s at Parker House Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston cream pie is typically made with vanilla custard layered between slabs of moist sponge cake. Then, it’s topped with a chocolate glaze.

A number of East-Coast states have their own version of clam chowder.

Although it’s widely considered to be a signature dish of New England, clam chowder can be found in seafood restaurants up and down the East Coast.

Said to have been introduced to the US by French, Nova-Scotian, or British settlers, New-England clam chowder is one of the most popular variations of this dish. This style of chowder is typically made with a thick creamy base and loaded with potatoes, clams, and onions.

If you order clam chowder in New York, you’ll likely be getting it Manhattan-style and it’ll have a tomato base. If you look for clam chowder in Florida, you’ll probably find the Minorcan version of the dish, which is said to have Spanish roots, a tomato base, and a peppery kick.

And in Rhode Island, clam chowder is usually made with a somewhat thin, clear broth.

While in Florida or other southern parts of the East Coast, try some stone crab.

Stone crabs are known for their thick, stubby claws filled with sweet meat that’s boiled and dipped in hot butter or creamy mustard sauce, popularized by Joe’s Stone Crab.

These crabs can be found in places around the globe but particularly in some areas on the East Coast, notably the warm waters of Florida. The crab can also be found along the coasts of South Carolina and Georgia.

While in New Jersey, order a breakfast sandwich that has pork roll or Taylor ham, egg, and cheese.

A staple breakfast in some parts of the East Coast, pork roll (also called Taylor ham) comes straight out of New Jersey and it’s oftentimes served on a roll with egg and cheese. Pork roll is a spicy sort of processed ham that’s popularly eaten for breakfast.

This dish can be found in delis in New Jersey and in some surrounding areas, like New York, Connecticut, Maryland, or Delaware.

While on the East Coast, try some Baltimore-style crab cakes.

You can find crab cakes along the East Coast and around the US, but one of the most popular places to try these savory patties is along Maryland’s coastline.

Said to have roots in Maryland, the Baltimore-style crab cake often consists of crab meat, bread crumbs, eggs, and seasonings mixed together, then baked and fried.

Whoopie pies are a treat found around the US but they’re especially a hit in Pennsylvania and Maine.

Considered to be a bit of a New-England tradition, whoopie pies have been served for dessert for decades. It’s generally accepted that this dessert has roots in the 1920s and a variety of East-Coast states like New Hampshire, Maine, and Pennsylvania have all claimed the dessert as their own.

Whoopie pies consist of two cakey chocolate rounds sandwiched together with a creamy filling. These treats can sometimes be as big as a hamburger or as small as a macaron.

They can also be made with a variety of fillings such as buttercream, marshmallow fluff, or cream cheese frosting.

If you’re in New York City, you’ll probably be getting a bagel for breakfast.

Eastern-European immigrants are believed to have brought bagels to the US in the late 19th century and Jewish delis in New York are often credited with popularizing the bagel in the ’70s.

Although you can find bagels around the US and along the East Coast, one of the most famous places to pick one up is in New York City. This on-the-go breakfast is oftentimes paired with a thick layer of cream cheese, a topping that’s also said to have some New-York roots.

While in Virginia or Maryland, try Chesapeake-Bay oysters.

Virginia is oftentimes referred to as the Oyster Capital of the East Coast and Maryland is also a popular purveyor of this seafood. You don’t want to visit these states without trying oysters from the coastal waters of their shared Chesapeake Bay.

For centuries, this Bay has been home to a variety of fresh oysters, whose population has declined and risen over the years. You can eat them raw, steamed, grilled, or fried with a splash of lemon juice or cocktail sauce.

Dig into a pastrami on rye in New York City.

Pastrami on rye is an East-Coast staple that’s associated with Jewish-American delis and one of the most popular places to get it is in New York City.

This Jewish-American sandwich consists of a hefty mound of pastrami placed carefully on rye bread that’s been slathered with spicy brown mustard.

Try some shrimp and grits in coastal South Carolina and Georgia.

You can eat shrimp and grits for breakfast, lunch, or dinner in South Carolina, Georgia, and other southern parts of the US. This particular dish is believed to have South-Carolina or North-Carolina roots although grits have been being prepared for centuries.

It’s a no-fuss dish made of creamy grits and local shrimp and it’s typically seasoned with butter, salt, bacon, and pepper.