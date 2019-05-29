5 of the best things to buy at Trader Joe’s, according to a vegan

caption Trader Joe’s has tons of vegan options. source flippinyank/Flickr

Trader Joe’s is a national grocery store chain known for stocking a variety of fresh and pre-made products at low prices.

Registered dietitian nutritionist and vegan Angela Wortley shared five of her favorite Trader Joe’s products.

Prepared foods like Sriracha baked tofu and vegan pesto complement a variety of dishes.

Trader Joe’s, the grocery store chain known for qualities like Hawaiian shirt-wearing employees and all the pumpkin spice goodies you could ever want once fall rolls around, also have a pretty extensive list of options for people with dietary restrictions or preferences.

For the vegans out there, INSIDER asked registered dietitian nutritionist and vegan Angela Wortley to share her top food picks from TJ’s. Wortley, who runs an online private practice that specializes in helping women cultivate a positive relationship with the food they eat and their bodies as well as plant-based nutrition, shared some of the items she picks up when she goes to TJ’s.

As always, you should check the labels when shopping with a dietary restriction.

Sriracha baked tofu is a great ready-to-eat option.

Wortley told INSIDER that this “flavorful tofu is great cubed in a salad or stir-fry or sliced in a sandwich with avocado, lettuce, and tomato.”

There are two pieces of 12-hour marinated tofu in each package, and it must be refrigerated.

Organic 3 grain tempeh costs just $1.99 at TJ’s.

“Tempeh is such a versatile plant-based protein,” Wortley said. “It’s basically a blank canvas for any marinade, sauce, or spice rub you’d like to flavor it with. I love baking it in barbecue sauce and serving with a side of coleslaw and baked sweet potato fries.”

Other ideas include incorporating it in a breakfast scramble or taco filling or cubing it to make croutons for a salad.

Semi-sweet chocolate chips can be mixed into a variety of treats.

“These chocolate chips are super creamy without dairy and work perfectly in recipes or eaten right out of the bag for a sweet snack!” Wortley said.

Trader Joe’s notes that the chocolate chips can be added to waffles or pancakes, sprinkled on top of ice cream, or blended into their pumpkin bread mix. They are made with just five ingredients: cane sugar, unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter, soy lecithin (an emulsifier), and vanilla extract.

It’s worth noting that this may contain traces of milk, according to the Trader Joe’s website.

Trader Joe’s vegan kale, cashew & basil pesto is cheese-free and vegan-friendly.

“It can be difficult to find a store-bought pesto that doesn’t contain cheese, so I love this option,” Wortley said. “The cashew butter makes it rich and creamy. I usually toss it with cooked pasta and add sliced cherry tomatoes to serve.”

Like the Sriracha baked tofu, this product is perishable and must be refrigerated.

Almond, coconut, and soy milk are all available at Trader Joe’s.

“I appreciate that TJ’s carries a variety of shelf-stable and refrigerated plant-based milks,” Wortley said. “My go-to is the organic unsweetened soy milk for the higher protein content.”

Trader Joe’s unsweetened soy milk has 9 grams of protein (19% of your daily value) per 1 cup serving, compared to the unsweetened almond and coconut milk, which each have 1 gram of protein (2% daily value) per 1 cup serving.