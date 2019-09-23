From avocados to pumpkins, here are 28 foods we could lose if all the world’s bees went extinct

caption A bee flies to collect pollen on a mustard field in front of the cooling towers of the Temelin nuclear power plant near the South Bohemian city of Týn nad Vltavou, Czech Republic. source REUTERS/David W Cerny

Most crops that provide the food we eat require pollination, and honeybees are a crucial pollinator.

Honeybees and other species of bee are under threat from the use of pesticides, climate change, and other factors.

One thing you can do to support bee populations is buy organic.

We all have a vested interest in saving the bees.

Most plants, including fruits and vegetables, need the help of pollinators, like bees, birds, and beetles, to continue their life cycle and grow fruit. Bees get a lot of attention here for two reasons: They’re highly efficient pollinators – a single hive can house 40,000 bees, and a hive of just 20,000 can pollinate an entire acre – and they’re under threat from climate change, agricultural practices like monoculture, and, chiefly, pesticides.

“Bees are said to pollinate one out of every three bites of food,” said Emma Taliaferro, a program associate at City Growers, an organization that uses its two urban farms to teach young New Yorkers about agriculture and food systems.

Read more: The New York City Police Department employs an elite bee cop with his own hive atop a precinct. Take a look.

Taliaferro added that one way to help bees is by buying organic food. “Buying organic has a direct impact on the bees,” she said. “If you’re only buying food that hasn’t contributed to the use of those chemicals, that’s much better for the bees.”

According to the nonprofit organization Pollinator Partnership, some nonplant foods are at risk too, including dairy, because cows feed on the bee-pollinated crop alfalfa.

Need more convincing? Here’s a list of foods, according to Pollinator Partnership, that will be at risk if honeybees or other bee species die out.

Bees pollinate avocados, with help from flies and bats.

caption An avocado. source iStock/Getty Images

The trendiest toast topping is a subtropical plant, with the bulk of the world’s yield coming from Mexico. Honeybees, followed by other species of bee, are important pollinators for the plant.

Leafcutter bees and honeybees pollinate alfalfa.

Commercially grown alfalfa relies on managed pollinators like the alfalfa leafcutting bee as well as wild bee species.

Cows eat alfalfa, which bees pollinate, meaning bees have a hand in dairy products.

caption Bottled milk. source S_E/Shutterstock

Alfalfa is a crop commonly grazed upon by beef cattle as well as dairy cows, making it important to those animal proteins as well. For that reason, it’s worth noting that the availability of dairy products are also at risk if alfalfa is unable to grow.

Honeybees pollinate almond trees.

caption A serving size of almonds. source Hollis Johnson

The US produces the majority of the world’s almonds, with a particular concentration in California’s Central Valley. Almond trees are highly reliant on honeybees to grow. In fact, over a million hives are trucked into the region for pollination season every year, and colony collapse disorder is a major threat to almond crops.

Honeybees and orchard mason bees pollinate apple trees.

caption Apples. source Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Apples are a fairly hardy crop and grow all over the world, with the US being the second leading nation in apple production after China. Apples are chiefly pollinated by honeybees and blue mason orchard bees.

Honeybees pollinate anise.

caption Star anise. source SergiyMolchenko/iStock

If you’re a fan of absinthe or sambuca, black jelly beans, or root beer, you have bees to thank. The aromatic herb, which originates from the eastern Mediterranean and Southwest Asia, relies largely on honeybees.

Bees pollinate apricot trees.

caption Apricots. source Shutterstock

The little orange stone fruit grows in dry climates around the world, from Armenia to California’s Central Valley. Honeybees are crucial to their pollination.

Stingless bees and others pollinate coffee trees.

caption Coffee cherries at a plantation in El Crucero, Nicaragua. source Oswaldo Rivas/Reuters

The coffee plant grows close to the equator in many countries around the world. Pollination, usually by wild bees, helps crops produce a high yield – getting that morning cup of joe in your hands every day.

Bumblebees, mining bees, and more than 100 other kinds pollinate blueberries.

The humble blueberry is native to North America, with Oregon being the top-producing state in the US last year. Blueberry pollen is too heavy and sticky to travel by wind, so insect pollinators – chiefly bumble bees and solitary bees, with honey bees used by commercial growers as well – are necessary for pollination.

Honeybees, bumblebees, and others pollinate cherries.

caption Cherries. source Ivanna+Grigorova/Shutterstock

Cherries grow in temperate regions around the Northern Hemisphere, with the U.S. being the second largest global producer. Honeybees are their primary pollinator.

Honeybees and solitary bees pollinate cardamom.

caption Cardamom pods. source Daniel Leclair/Reuters

If you’re a fan of Thai curries, Indian masalas, chai, gin, and even some kinds of gum, you probably would prefer not to live in a world without this powerful spice.

Cardamom is native to South India, now grown most significantly in Guatemala, and cultivated varieties rely heavily on social bees like the giant honey bee.

Bees help pollinate raspberries and blackberries.

caption Blackberries. source Alex Coan / Shutterstock

The juicy, antioxidant-laden berries grow in a variety of climates – as long as there are bees around. Honey bees, as well as bumblebees and solitary bees pollinate their bushes.

Bees pollinate cashew trees, with help from moths and fruit bats.

caption Cashew. source iStock

According to information compiled in the 2007 survey, cashews are greatly reliant on insect pollination – chiefly, honeybees, as well as stingless bees, bumble bees, and solitary bees.

Bees pollinate grapefruit.

caption Grapefruit halves. source parasolia/Shutterstock

You may or may not know that grapefruit is actually a hybrid, produced from a likely accidental cross between the sweet orange and the pomelo. Pollination by bees is necessary for grapefruit trees to produce a strong yield of fruit.

Stingless bees and midges pollinate cacao, which makes chocolate.

Say goodbye to the sweet stuff. Insect pollination is essential for the cocoa plant, according to the 2007 survey, and their pollinators are bees as well as another kind of insect called midges.

Bees, beetles, and wasps pollinate macadamias.

caption Macadamia nuts. source Shutterstock

The tropical macadamia tree relies on honey bees and stingless bees, as well as wasps and butterflies, in order to grow fruit.

Honeybees, bumblebees, and solitary bees pollinate kiwi.

caption Kiwi slicing. source INSIDER/Kristen Griffin

That fuzz-covered green gem originates from China and is now grown in temperate parts of the US, and insect pollination has been found to be essential for its growth. Its chief pollinators are honeybees, bumblebees, and solitary bees.

Bees pollinate peaches.

Peaches originated from Northwestern China and grow in dry, temperate regions around the world. Like apricots, peaches need the pollination of honeybees in order to produce a commercially viable crop.

Bees, flies, and wasps pollinate mangos.

caption Sliced mango. source Tatiana Frank / Getty Images

The sweet, tropical fruit – most of which come from India in today’s economy – relies on insect pollinators, most notably honeybees (as well as some kinds of flies), to grow.

Honeybees and solitary bees pollinate coriander.

caption Coriander. source Jorge Silva/Reuters

The seeds of the coriander plant are a common member of the home spice cabinet, and you may know the leaves as cilantro. The herb relies on pollinators, namely honeybees, to flourish.

Bees pollinate strawberries.

caption Strawberries. source Reuters

While strawberries are capable of self-pollinating and wind pollinating, insect pollination – particularly by bees – helps them reach their maximum potential, and produces bigger, better berries, which is of economic value to growers.

Honeybees, mason bees, and flies pollinate pears.

caption Pears. source Dan Gold / Unsplash

The fall fruit, which grows abundantly in the Pacific Northwest, relies on bees for pollination. In fact, it relies on lots of bees. According to Washington State University, a pear orchard should have twice as many bee hives available as other kinds of fruit tree.

Squash bees, gourd bees, and bumblebees pollinate pumpkins.

caption Picked pumpkins. source Shutterstock

Forget pumpkin pie, as well as zucchini and other related varieties of squash and gourd. In a world without bees – specifically honey bees, squash bees, bumblebees, and solitary bees – these plants won’t be able to develop without their pollination, deemed “essential.”

Bees, flies, and others pollinate tea.

caption Tea leaves. source Getty Images/China Photos

Camellia sinensis, the plant better known as tea, grows in tropical and subtropical regions, most notably India and southeastern China. It’s almost entirely reliant on pollinators, which includes bees among other insects.

Bumblebees pollinate tomatoes.

caption Tomatoes. source Getty Images/Sean Gallup

Since tomatoes need vibration to release their pollen, bumblebees are ideal pollinators. In a process called “buzz pollination,” they hold their bodies close to the anther and shake the pollen loose. This can be done manually with a vibrating tool, but it’s less efficient and much more expensive for commercial production, which relies heavily on bees.

Cantaloupe is pollinated by many types of bees.

caption Sliced cantaloupe. source Teri Virbickis/Shutterstock

The orange melon is extremely reliant on insect pollination, according to the 2007 survey. Honey bees, as well as squash bees, bumblebees, and solitary bees, help bring this fruit to fruition.

Cucumbers are very dependent on bee pollination.

caption Slices of cucumbers. source HandmadePictures/Shutterstock

The watery gourd, which grows in temperate areas, benefits greatly from insect pollination. Lots of kinds of bees, including honey bees, squash bees, and bumblebees, can participate in cucumber pollination.

Honeybees, bumble bees, and solitary bees are all “essential” to pollinating watermelon.

caption A woman eating watermelon. source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The Proceedings survey deemed that pollination is “essential” for watermelon, which relies on honeybees, bumble bees, and solitary bees.