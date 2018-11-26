8 foods that have more protein than an egg

caption There are a plenty of foods packed with protein that aren’t eggs. source Shutterstock

With six grams of protein, eggs are packed with nutrients to start your day feeling full.

But actually, you can find many sources of protein besides an egg that’ll give you even more of it. And for all the vegans out there who want to avoid any animal-related food product, they’re also searching for ways to get in their protein.

Read ahead for eight alternative, more protein-filled options than an egg.

1. For those who eat meat but want something easy for traveling, choose turkey bacon as an option.

caption Turkey bacon is a healthy alternative to other breakfast meats. source m01229/Flickr

With 6.5 grams of protein in three pieces, turkey bacon has more protein than one egg, and is sure to leave you full for plenty of hours. Eat with some fruit for breakfast, or pack in a Ziploc bag for a snack that won’t leave you hungry.

2. If you’re feeling hungry, have an ounce of peanuts for more protein.

caption Snack on some peanuts. source Christian Schnettelker/Flickr

Peanuts are plenty easy to eat wherever you are, and the 7.3 grams of protein per ounce will satiate your hunger for a good amount of time. Buy already portioned out, or in large quantities to save money.

3. Get a plant-based source of protein from lentils.

caption You can’t go wrong with lentils and veggies. source Flickr / Rachel Hathaway

Vegans, rejoice! To everyone who asks you where you get your protein – they clearly haven’t done their research. Plant-based folks will know that eating a half-cup of lentils will provide plenty of protein – 9 grams, in fact. That’s more protein than found in an egg, so meat-eaters can chill with their protein questions.

4. Plan your meal around salmon, which has protein, vitamins, and healthy fats.

caption Top your meal off with smoked salmon. source Erin Brodwin / Business Insider

For an American fish-eating diet, salmon is easy to incorporate in any meal – smoked salmon on a bagel for breakfast, cooked salmon topped on a salad for lunch, and as a main dish at dinner with steamed vegetables. With a 3-ounce serving of salmon, you’ll get a whopping 21 to 22 grams of protein. Sounds like a good deal.

5. It may not be kosher, but pork loin does have 23 grams of protein in a three-ounce fillet.

caption Pork loin is packed with protein. source anneheathen/Flickr

A lean cut of pork does offer a lot of protein, and is a good option to those who do eat it.

6. Chicken is a dependable source of protein that’s easy to cook up.

caption Grilled chicken is a classic source of protein. source Shutterstock

Throw together a lunch box with a chopped chicken salad, or have for dinner with a side of baked potato and fresh greens. Chicken breast, a lean white meat, serves 43 grams of protein for one cup.

7. The vegan Beyond Meat burger has a generous amount of protein and is ridiculously good.

caption That’s not meat! source Beyond Meat/Facebook

As someone who doesn’t eat meat, I was excited to try the Beyond Meat burger to see if it lived up to the hype: and, well, it does. The burger that looks and tastes like meat has 20 grams of plant-based protein, and tastes so delicious and fatty that you won’t believe it’s made of plants.

8. Drink a Premier Protein shake as a meal replacement – you won’t be hungry, don’t worry.

caption A perfect meal for when you’re on the go. source Premier Protein/Facebook

I’m not huge on skipping out on meals in favor of shakes, but sometimes, you’re so time-crunched and don’t have the minutes for a meal. In those cases, I recommend a Premier Protein shake – they’re delicious, low-calorie, low fat, and come with 30 grams of protein per carton.

