10 foods you didn’t know you could cook in the microwave

caption You can microwave tons of foods safely. source Zynatis/Shutterstock

There are some surprising foods that are safe to microwave.

Microwaving a whole squash will make it easier to cut.

You can froth milk in the microwave and add it to your coffee.

You can microwave a complete meal of fish and potatoes.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

As long as you know how to properly use the appliance, microwaves can be an excellent cooking tool in the kitchen. Though there are foods and materials you should never microwave, like aluminum foil, there are a handful of foods you’d be surprised to know are completely safe to microwave.

To help you save time and dishes to clean, here are 10 foods experts say are perfectly safe to microwave.

You can bake potatoes in the microwave in 10 minutes.

caption They’ll come out “baked.” source Shutterstock

Baked potatoes can take up to an hour to cook in the oven, but if you’re on a time crunch, Rachel Fine, MS, RD, CSSD, CDN, registered dietitian nutritionist, and board-certified specialist in sports dietetics told INSIDER you can just as easily bake your spud in the microwave in 10 minutes flat.

“To [bake a potato in the microwave], prick the potato several times with a fork,” Fine explained. “Place on a plate and microwave for 5 minutes. Turn over, and continue to cook for 5 more minutes. When the potato is soft, remove from the microwave, and cut as desired (careful, the steam will be very hot).”

Microwaving a whole squash will make it easier to cut.

caption Then you can pop it in the oven. source Shutterstock

The skin of a squash can be very dense and difficult to slice through. To soften, author of “Eat Like You Give A Fork,” Mareya Ibrahim, a nutritionist, signature chef and meal plan designer for the bestselling diet book “The Daniel Plan,” suggested adding a little ghee or coconut oil to the outside, and microwaving the starch whole for three minutes in a covered dish. When times up, remove from the microwave, and slice.

“The microwave will get them softer so that they’re safer to cut,” Ibrahim told INSIDER. From there, you can “finish them off in the oven to roast to develop the flavor further.”

Microwave slices of bacon to avoid a greasy mess.

caption You can make a few slices at a time. source Shutterstock

Bacon slices can make a mess on the stove with spatter and grease. To avoid cleanup, Ibrahim suggested popping a few slices in between pieces of paper towel on a plate, and microwaving them on high for anywhere between two to two and a half minutes until crisp.

Vegetables steam in the microwave.

caption Add a bit of water. source Shutterstock

Ashley Greene, NASM-CPT, NASM-PES, NASM CES Certified, owner of San Diego gym and wellness center Effective Fitness told INSIDER that the microwave can be a great tool to steam vegetables. To do so, Green suggested combining broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, brussel sprouts and/or any other hearty vegetable in a bowl of water, and microwaving the mixture for about 7-10 minutes depending on the amount.

Frozen baked goods can be reheated in the microwave.

caption Use a paper towel. source Shutterstock

Frozen homemade baked goods can be reheated in the microwave and taste just as good as that first bite out of the oven, Fine told INSIDER. The trick is to cover your items with a damp paper towel, and microwave for about 20 seconds. The paper towel is key, Fine said, as it helps to add back the moisture they might have lost in the freezing process.

Microwaving corn on the cob works just as well as boiling.

caption It’s steamed. source Shutterstock

Ibrahim said she used to boil corn on the cob until she learned that microwaving works just as well.

“Now I just microwave it in the husks and add all of my seasonings blended with ghee and rub it on the corn to seal in the flavor,” Ibrahim told INSIDER. “Just mist the husks with water to keep everything moist. It basically steams the corn.”

You can make crunchy sweet potato chips in the microwave.

caption They’ll come out as good as your favorite store-bought kind. source Shutterstock

Sweet potato is another member of the spud family that can be microwaved, but if you want to be really fancy, Ibrahim took things a step further when she explained how to make them into chips.

The first step is to lay thinly sliced sweet potato coins on a single layer of parchment paper, Ibrahim instructed. Then, “mist with coconut oil or extra virgin olive oil spray, and dust them with some chili powder and sea salt, or a little fresh rosemary.” Once seasoned, Ibrahim suggested popping them into the microwave for about three minutes on high.

“When they cool down, they’ll get crispy.”

Microwaving your eggs saves you time in the morning.

caption You can cook them right in the bowl. source Shutterstock

Save yourself time in the morning by microwaving your eggs instead of pan frying them.

“Just as you would with your scrambled eggs, add salt and pepper, a splash of milk, place in a microwaveable bowl and cook for 45 seconds,” Thumbtack Chef Niko Paranomou told INSIDER.

“Give a stir and then cook for another 30 seconds or until set. Adding a bit of cream cheese or cottage cheese to get them extra fluffy.”

You can cook an entire fish dish in the microwave.

caption Wrap it in parchment paper. source Shutterstock

Paranomou told INSIDER that “Poisson en Papillote,” or fish cooked in parchment paper, is actually a traditional French dish made easy by simply wrapping your favorite fish in parchment paper, and cooking it in the microwave.

“Make sure to add thin slices of potato at the base underneath your fish of choice so you can keep the fish moist and you also get a side dish to your fish,” Paranomou said. “Adding a nice simple homemade vinaigrette with fresh herbs (lemon or vinegar plus oil salt and some parsley or chives) makes for your fish to be extra moist as well.”

Microwaving milk in a sealed jar will make it warm and frothy.

caption Sealing the jar is key. source Shutterstock

Enhance your at-home coffee-making skills by microwaving your milk for a frothy addition to your mug.

“A lot of people have no idea that you can make frothy milk to make a homemade cappuccino of sorts,” Paranomou told INSIDER. But, all you have to do is use the microwave to have barista-level beverages, he said.

“All it takes is a jar, some milk and hitting it on high. Afterward, you’ll the froth and putting it on your morning coffee (also using the milk under the froth in your coffee keeps your coffee hot).”