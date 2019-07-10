10 imposter foods you’re eating that aren’t what they say they are

caption At a sashimi dinner, your tuna, soy sauce, and wasabi could all be knock-offs of the real thing — even at an upscale restaurant. source iStock

Some condiments, meats, and cheeses may be something entirely different than what they claim to be.

Foods like fish are often mislabeled to mislead customers into buying more abundant and common fish.

Wasabi and soy sauce at most places in the US are knock-off versions of the originals because they are too difficult to produce on a mass scale.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Whether it be through acquiring high-quality ingredients to cook with at home or venturing out to a five-star restaurant, many consumers find themselves on the hunt for elevated dining experiences.

That said, some common ingredients marketed as one thing may be something else entirely. At a sashimi dinner, your tuna, soy sauce, and wasabi could all be knock-offs of the real thing – even at an upscale restaurant.

Chef and dietitian Michele Sidorenkov attributes the trendiness of ingredients in America to its widespread food “impostors.”

“Most consumers actually don’t know the difference between the real or impostor ingredient because some taste the same and act the same when incorporated into recipes,” Sidorenkov said.

Here are 10 the most common fake foods on the market.

Truffle oil oftentimes contains no truffles.

caption “White truffles are about $1,000 per pound, so most of the oils contain 0% genuine white truffle,” Executive Chef Christian Frangiadis of Spork said. source iStock

Executive Chef Christian Frangiadis of Spork in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has found guests don’t know that white truffle oil typically doesn’t contain any actual white truffles.

“White truffles are about $1,000 per pound, so most of the oils contain 0% genuine white truffle. Instead, the flavor comes from gasses created in a lab meant to simulate the taste of white truffles infused in a neutral oil,” he said. “A bottle of this ‘imposter’ oil is about $17.”

The strong flavor does however come through with shavings.

“Truffle shavings are typically discarded. Instead, we infuse the shavings into an oil or butter to preserve the authentic flavor,” Fragiadis continued. “Canned truffle shavings are available for $17-30 per can, which makes a significant amount of truffle butter.”

The fish you’re eating may not be what you think.

caption According to a study conducted by Oceana, your red snapper is more times than not, just tilapia. source Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

Jennifer Kaplan, who teaches about food systems at the Culinary Institute of America, says that fish fraud is a massive problem: “Substitution, where fish are intentionally mislabeled, impacts 1/3 of fish sold globally.”

Another report, cited by National Geographic, found that 20% of fish are intentionally mislabeled. As for what kinds of fish are more likely to be mislabeled, your red snapper is more times than not just tilapia, according to a study conducted by Oceana.

Grocery stores, restaurants, and sushi venues are all culprits.

“The reason for this type of substitution is economic. Less costly, more abundant fish can easily be substituted for more expensive, less available fish and are virtually untraceable,” Kaplan said.

Dulce de leche is not the same as caramel, but the two are often conflated in the US.

“Dulce de leche is an inherently Argentine boiled milk preserve that is more often than not served stateside as caramel in disguise,” said Josephine Caminos Oria, author of “Dulce de Leche: Recipes, Stories & Sweet Traditions.”

According to Caminos Oria, the process of making dulce de leche is very long and resembles that of “preserving fruits or making apple butter,” which is very different from the heat and sugar combination that creates caramel.

In the US, the FDA requires that “milk caramel” appear on the label; it’s more of a “milk jam,” but dulce de leche is not designated to be held to the same restrictions as fruit jams.

Caminos Oria said, “[Authentic dulce de leche] does not contain butter or cream and often has half of the sugar and none of the high-fructose corn syrup [you’ll find in] almost every caramel.”

The wine you’re drinking may not have the same grape content as the label suggests.

caption If you’re drinking a Merlot, it may only be 75% Merlot, and 25% other grapes. source Georges Gobet/ AFP/ Getty Images

If you’re drinking a Merlot, it may only be 75% Merlot, and 25% other grapes. Winemakers are only required to list other grapes if the designated grape is less than 75%. A similar rule is in place for vineyards; if 5% or less of the grapes don’t come from the elite vineyard, winemakers are not required to mention it.

Kaplan also brought up wine fraud. In a famous case in the 2000s, Vanity Fair reported wine seller Rudy Kurniawan charmed his way into auctions where he would then swap the expensive wine for cheaper wine, scamming collectors out of thousands and sometimes millions of dollars.

He was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Experts estimate that over $500 of his counterfeit wine may still be in circulation.

Your olive oil might be rotten.

caption Not only is it likely that your olive oil may be cut with sunflower oil or other cheaper alternatives, but it may be diluted with rotten olive oil from older batches. source Iurii Stepanov/Shutterstock

Not only is it likely that your olive oil may be cut with sunflower oil or other cheaper alternatives, but it may be diluted with rotten olive oil from older batches.

According to Olive Oil Times, it’s so ubiquitous, many people now prefer the taste of rotten oil since it’s less bitter: “The flavor of rancidity in olive oil is usually accompanied by a greasy mouthfeel; in fact, the greasiness often is noticeable first … A good image for many people is the smell of crayons.”

Good olive oil should smell like fresh green olives. It’s best consumed within a year of harvest, so there’s a good chance yours has gone bad.

In fact, according to a study conducted by the Congressional Research Service in 2014, olive oil made up 16% of reported food fraud in the US.

Real wasabi is much rarer than what you’re eating.

caption Real wasabi loses its flavor very quickly, so when it’s grated fresh, it apparently has a sweeter, earthier flavor. source PANORAMe / Shutterstock

Stateside, the spicy green stuff is often just a green-dyed horseradish. To grow, the wasabi plant needs constant spring water, shade, rocky soil, and a very specific temperature, which is why it only grows in a few, select places on the planet.

Real wasabi loses its flavor very quickly, so when it’s grated fresh, it apparently has a sweeter, earthier flavor.

Traditionally made soy sauce has a more complex flavor and takes years to make.

caption To make, the steamed soybeans are mixed with roasted wheat, and after two days, transferred to enormous barrels where they ferment in salt for two years. source ffolas/Shutterstock

The salty Asian sauce is a staple in US pantries, but its traditional version is much more savory and labor-intensive.

To make, the steamed soybeans are mixed with roasted wheat, and after two days, transferred to enormous barrels where they ferment in salt for two years. If you want to spot the real stuff, it will typically say “traditionally brewed,” according to Wonder How-Tos.

Very few restaurants in the US sell real Kobe beef.

caption Unless your menu says “certified Kobe beef,” it’s probably Kobe-style beef. source Flickr/Allan Salvador

Unless your menu says “certified Kobe beef,” it’s probably Kobe-style beef.

As of 2016, there were only nine restaurants in the US selling real Kobe beef. Real Kobe beef comes from the Japanese Wagyu breed of cattle from Kobe, Japan. Oftentimes, your “Kobe” will be a Wagyu from a different region, which is still one of the best cuts of meat.

The term “Wagyu” translates to “Japanse cow” and refers to four specific breeds of cattle: Japanse polled, Japanse brown, Japanese black, and Japanse shorthorn cows. According to Food & Wine, Kobe beef comes only from Japanese black cows.

While the non-Kobe Wagyu is still pink, has marbled fat, and excessively high in unsaturated fatty acids, like oleic acid like actual Kobe beef, but does not come from the Kobe region of Japan and can have a different type of fat-marbling.

Your parmesan cheese probably isn’t from Parma, Italy.

caption A true wheel of parmesan costs over $1,000, takes a year to age, and is only made in one small region of Italy. source iStock

A 2016 study showed that common powdered parmesan brands contained the same anti-clumping ingredient you’d find in wood pulp. Cheesemakers mixed it in to bring down the cost of the cheese, which isn’t always real parmesan in the first place. A true wheel of parmesan costs over $1,000, takes a year to age and is only made in one small region of Italy.

Larry Olmsted, author of “Real Food/Fake Food: Why You Don’t Know What You’re Eating and What You Can Do About It,” told Forbes that by law Parmigiano-Reggiano is only allowed to contain three ingredients: “milk (produced in the Parma/Reggio region and less than 20 hours from cow to cheese), salt, and rennet (a natural enzyme from calf intestine).”

Anything in a plastic container with extra ingredients is an impostor, and unfortunately, any wheel that doesn’t say “Parmigiano-Reggiano” is also a knock-off.

Saffron isn’t just rare because of its high price, but because of its counterfeit history.

caption A pound of saffron takes 170,000 crocus sativus plants, can only be picked in a six-week period, and could go for $5,000. source sahilu/ iStock

A pound of saffron takes 170,000 crocus sativus plants, can only be picked in a six-week period, and could go for $5,000. Since it’s wildly expensive, it’s not uncommon to be swindled by fake powdered saffron, or other frauds at spice markets.

Even real saffron varies in quality, so low-quality saffron may be made of some of the “flavorless parts of the crocus,” simply giving you “expensive yellow food coloring,” saffron grower Sally Francis told BBC News.