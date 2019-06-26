Shocking footage captures the moment law enforcement found a newborn baby girl alive in a plastic bag left in a wooded area

caption The newborn baby was in a plastic bag found in the woods. source Reuters/Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office

A female newborn was found earlier this month in a plastic bag in the middle of the woods near Cumming, Georgia.

Body camera footage shows a deputy cutting open the plastic bag to reveal the crying baby, who Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has named baby India.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Covered in blood with an umbilical cord still attached, a female newborn was found earlier this month in a plastic bag in the middle of the woods in Georgia.

Body camera footage posted to Facebook Tuesday by Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy cutting open the plastic bag to reveal the crying baby, who FSCO named baby India. She was found on the evening of June 6 in a wooded area near Cumming, Georgia.

According to the post, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office shared the video “in hopes to receive credible information on the identity of Baby India.”

Read more: A viral video showed a newborn baby abandoned at a garbage site. Now a couple are travelling across the country to try and adopt her.

A man says in the video that heard the baby’s cries from his house, thinking that it was an animal. Officers can be seen tending to the infant before swaddling her in a blanket.

The infant was immediately given first aid and taken to a nearby hospital, according to a press release. FSCO wrote on Facebook that baby India is “thriving” and in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

INSIDER contacted FSCO for more information and will update as necessary.