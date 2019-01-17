A family in London is offering $96,000 a year to someone willing to live with them and help turn their 2 sons into professional soccer players

source Shutterstock

A job advert is seeking a nanny to teach two young boys to become professional soccer players.

The job reportedly pays an incredible £75,000 ($96,000) per year.

A family in London wants to recruit a former soccer player to teach their young sons to become the next Lionel Messi, and they will pay up to £75,000 ($96,000) per year.

The job does entail “childcare duties” but also includes three two-hour after-school sessions of soccer practice, as well as an “intensive” three-week soccer camp in the summer, as the family hopes their eight and 10-year-old sons into full-time athletes in the sport.

In the job ad, the mother writes that both parents are “willing to do pretty much anything to make sure our sons are able to follow their dreams” after her husband “was pushed down a more academic route by his parents” when he was young.

“This is something we never want to do to our boys. They’re both incredibly talented and easily the best in their teams, even at 8 and 10 years old,” she goes on.

“Obviously we know our requirements are unconventional, and a nanny with experience and contacts in professional football is like asking for a unicorn, but we can pay a £75,000 annual salary for the right candidate”

The full job advertisement was posted on Childcare.co.uk.

Read it here:

My husband and I are both in our 40’s and have been working hard at our jobs for more than 20 years now, and whilst we both get a good wage, we have boring corporate jobs that neither of us particularly enjoy. Being stuck doing something you dislike is a position we don’t want our children to ever be in, and we’re willing to do pretty much anything to make sure our sons are able to follow their dreams. Both of our boys dream to play football professionally, it’s all they talk about, and that’s why we want to give them the best possible chance to “make it”. We’re looking for an ex-coach or player who has some childcare experience to be their nanny, whilst also helping them train. Aside from other childcare duties, we’d like them to train our boys for two hours after school three times during the week, as well as attend their matches with us on Sundays. We’d also like the selected candidate to run a three-week intensive football camp over the course of the six-week summer holidays. The reason we’re so passionate about this is that when my husband was younger football was something he wanted to pursue, but he was pushed down a more academic route by his parents. This is something we never want to do to our boys. They’re both incredibly talented and easily the best in their teams, even at 8 and 10 years old. Obviously we know our requirements are unconventional, and a nanny with experience and contacts in professional football is like asking for a unicorn, but we can pay a £75,000 annual salary for the right candidate. With this you’ll also get statutory sick pay, as well as 30 days holiday a year. We’re looking for someone to get started straight away on a six-month probationary contract initially, however if after the six months we’re happy then we’ll look at extending this to a year. We’re really hoping that someone can help us out, we know that the sooner kids start playing football seriously the higher their chances are of making it, so we want to get going asap!

A £75,000 ($96,000) annual salary may seem steep for a soccer-obsessed nanny, as this effectively means almost $500,000 over five years, which would be the soonest the oldest child could get recruited by a professional club.

But consider this: the average basic pay in England’s top division, the Premier League, is almost £3 million ($3.8 million) per first-team player, per year, according to the Global Sports Salaries survery conducted by Sporting Intelligence.

It may therefore not take long for the family’s investment to pay dividends.