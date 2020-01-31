Kansas City Chiefs player Mitchell Schwartz’s dogs are more famous than he is

caption Mitchell Schwartz with Cupcake and Pumpkin. source cupcake.the.pom/Instagram

Mitchell Schwartz plays as a tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are on their way to the Super Bowl.

Schwartz also has two Pomeranian dogs with their own Instagram account, @cupcake.the.pom.

His dogs have more Instagram followers than he does.

Kansas City Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz is about to play in Super Bowl LIV. He’s spent four years as a member of the Chiefs, and has missed just one snap in his entire eight-year NFL career.

And yet, his two adorable dogs named Cupcake and Pumpkin are the real celebrities.

The Pomeranians have their own Instagram account, @cupcake.the.pom, where Schwartz and his wife, Brooke, post photos of their daily lives and adventures. As Alma’s Emily Burack noted, Schwartz has 48,600 followers on his own Instagram page – the pups have a whopping 135,000.

The dogs’ hobbies include napping, face licking, and riding in cars.

They also celebrated Hanukkah back in December.

They’re always there to cheer Schwartz on.

And he doesn’t seem to mind living in their shadow.