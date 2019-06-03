The creator of the ‘Battlestar Galactica’ reboot is back with an Apple-exclusive show about a world where America never quit the space race

caption “For All Mankind” is launching on Apple TV Plus. source Screenshot/Apple

On Monday, Apple unveiled the first trailer to “For All Mankind,” a new show from “Battlestar Galactica” showrunner Ronald D. Moore.

It’s coming to Apple TV Plus, the iPhone maker’s forthcoming premium TV subscription video service.

“Told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families, For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams,” says Apple’s official synopsis.

The trailer debuted at WWDC 2019, Apple’s annual software developer conference. It’s not yet clear when it will be available to watch.

As you may guess from the name, Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference is usually more about the nitty-gritty of software development, rather than Hollywood-style glitz and glamour.

Still, that didn’t stop the iPhone maker from showing off the first trailer to “For All Mankind,” a new show coming to Apple TV Plus, the subscription vide streaming service, which has yet to announce a specific launch date or any information on pricing.

“For All Mankind” is the brainchild of Ronald D. Moore, best known for his work on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and other “Star Trek” shows, as well as for showrunning the 2004 “Battlestar Galactica” reboot.

This time out, Moore is taking us to an alternate history where the Soviets apparently won the race to put a man on the moon, spurring America to push even further into space exploration.

You can watch the trailer below: