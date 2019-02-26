For International Women’s Day, evian® Unveils New Limited Edition Bottle By Inès Longevial

Now available island-wide, the Limited Edition designed bottles capture Inès Longevial’s expression of the evian® Natural Mineral Water’s 15-year long journey through the French Alps

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 February 2019 – For International Women’s Day, evian® is pleased to welcome for the first time a young French painter, Inès Longevial, to design its iconic annual Limited Edition. Since 2007, evian® has been known to pioneer fashion collaborations, working with such leading designers as Christian Lacroix, Kenzo and Alexander Wang.

Art has always been intimately linked to fashion as a major inspiration. This is why this year, evian® has decided to celebrate this unique relationship by inviting the young and talented artist Inès Longevial to create the new masterpieces for the collection. Based in Paris, the 28-year old artist has already made herself widely known by hosting exhibitions in Paris, Berlin, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Her paintings, simultaneously tender and strong, and inspired by such masters as Pablo Picasso and Pedro Almodovar, concentrate on two principal themes: femininity and nature. Longevial has brought new meaning and relevance to traditional painting with her distinctive expression of the world.





For the design of the evian® Limited Edition, Inès Longevial took inspiration from the 15-year long journey of evian® through the French Alps. “The ink stroke symbolizes the journey of the natural mineral water through the rocks of the French Alps, while the flowers represent the blossoming nature on the surface — a source of pleasure” says Inès Longevial. This collaboration not only celebrates creativity and aesthetics but also tells the story of evian®.





evian® x Inès Longevial Limited Edition — A Collective Commitment in Asia Pacific





As part of the iconic annual Limited Edition this year, six key influencers across Asia Pacific were also invited to be part of the local campaign, to be inspired by Inès’ artistic celebration of femininity and nature, as well as to inspire a theme of their own. The influencers included Rosalyn Lee (@heyrozz) for Singapore, Issa Pressman (@pressmanissa) for Philippines, Amber Yo (@amberyosuper) for Taiwan, Binko Bhapfah (@bbinko) for Thailand, Marianne Tan (@mariannetpy) and Afa Lee (@afa_leeishere) for Hong Kong.





The evian® x Inès Longevial Limited Edition bottles are available in two versions — glass bottles (750ml) which was launched earlier this year in February, and Prestige PET bottles launching in March 2019. First to launch in 7-Eleven stores island-wide (March — April 2019), and in leading supermarkets, pharmacies and Lazada/RedMart from May 2019 onwards.





‘Snap and Win!’ Island-wide Promotion





From now till 31st May 2019, stand a chance to win the grand prize of a 3D2N staycation for two worth S$1,500 with every purchase of the Inès Longevial Limited Edition bottle.





To participate, all you have to do is:

– Step 1: Purchase two evian® x Inès Longevial bottles from any participating retail outlet

– Step 2: Snap a creative photo of two evian® x Inès Longevial bottles

– Step 3: Upload and tag us! #evianxInesLongevial #evianSG





Remember to set your account to ‘Public’ for your entry to be visible. Contest is exclusive to Singaporeans and Singapore Permanent Residents only. Please refer to the contest’s Terms and Conditions.





7-Eleven Exclusive Promotion





From now till 31st May 2019, stand a chance to win the grand prize of an Apple 13″ MacBook Air with every purchase of the Inès Longevial Limited Edition bottle.





To participate, all you have to do is:

– Step 1: Purchase two evian® x Inès Longevial bottles from any 7-Eleven store.

– Step 2: SMS your FULL NAME <space> MOBILE NO. <space> RECEIPT NO. to 9455 6673





Share your photos of your Limited Edition bottles onto your Facebook and/or Instagram account with the campaign’s hashtag #evianxInesLongevial #evianSG





For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/evian/.