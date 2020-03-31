For the first time, ERP rates at almost all gantries, including downtown, will be cut – but LTA says you should still stay home

Singapore is making changes to ERP rates at 96% of its gantries, starting from April 6, 2020. Lianhe Zaobao

Singapore, well-known for its intricate policies that tackle excessive car ownership and congestion, is reducing tolls at most of its Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries for the first time.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Mar 31), Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said that changes to fees at 96 per cent of the nation’s ERP gantries are part of the Government’s response to the change in traffic situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As more Singaporeans stay at home, or work from home, vehicle traffic has improved. Yesterday, I took only 20 minutes to drive from home to office, which normally would have taken 55 minutes,” he wrote.

“This is the first time we deviate from the ERP framework, but this is extraordinary time,” he added.

Earlier on the same day, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) also cited declining road traffic volume for the temporary fee revision at gantries across the island.

Kicking in on April 6, the changes will see ERP fees reduced by up to S$2, with some – such as those at Orchard, Bugis-Marina Centre, and Shenton Way-Chinatown – charging absolutely nothing.

But the LTA also said these fee reductions were not meant to encourage more traffic, and reminded the public to stay home and observe social distancing measures.

Here is a full list of the affected ERP gantries that will see fares reduced or removed from April 6.