For the first time ever, you can visit the Istana at night – with a S$12 donation to charity

Singapore’s Istana is opening its doors to the public after sunset for the very first time in its 150-year history.

As as part of a year-long commemoration, the event on October 6, a Sunday, will be ticketed, the President’s Office said on Thursday (Sept 12).

According to the President’s Office, tickets to the Istana 150 Commemorative Event will cost S$12 for Singaporeans and permanent residents. For non-Singaporeans, the tickets will cost S$20 each. All proceeds of the event will be donated to charity through the President’s Challenge, it added.

You can apply for tickets via the event’s official website starting from 10am on Friday.

The highlight of the evening will be a lightshow projected on the Istana Main Building, which will depict the history and heritage of the Istana over the years. In addition, there will be a series of live performances by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra and other Singaporean talents like 53A, Clement Chow, Rahimah Rahim, and MICapella.

The event will show the public how the Istana has been a part of the Singapore story, the statement said.

Aside from the Istana 150 Commemorative Event, the President’s Office has also made available a slew of different activities, souvenirs and books, including a multi-sensory roving exhibition called “Our Istana: A Living Museum”, and a series of books titled “150 Best Kept Secrets of the Istana”.

