For the first time since Sunday, Singapore reported below 1,000 Covid-19 cases

The stark increase in Singapore’s infection numbers in recent weeks is largely due to ramped up testing of residents at foreign worker dormitories. SPH

Singapore has reported 897 new Covid-19 infections – the first time the number has fallen below 1,000 since Sunday.

In an update, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the vast majority of new cases were again work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Only 13 cases were Singaporeans or permanent residents.

This means that the total number of cases from the start of the outbreak in the Republic is now 12,075.

Singapore reported over 1,000 cases on each day from Monday to Thursday this week. In total, 4,590 infections – or 38 per cent of all cases – were confirmed from Apr 20 to 23 alone.

The stark increase in infection numbers in recent weeks is largely due to ramped up testing of residents at foreign worker dormitories. According to MOH’s website, a total of 82,644 unique persons have been given the swab test.

Since the outbreak began, 12 patients – or around 0.01 per cent of all Singapore cases – have died due to complications from Covid-19.

Read also: