Ford slides after a disappointing earnings report highlights its struggles in China

source REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Ford reported second quarter earnings Wednesday that fell short of analyst expectations.

Shares slid 7% in early trading on the news.

The company continues to struggle in China, seeing sales declines much larger than the broader market.

The company is in the midst of a massive $11 billion restructuring led by CEO Jim Hackett. The company will focus on its profitable line of pickup trucks as well as autonomous and electric vehicles in the transformation.

Watch Ford trade live on Markets Insider.

Ford’s tank appears to be running low.

Shares of the motor company fell as much as 7% in early trading after the company reported weaker-than-anticipated earnings Wednesday. The company also said earnings-per-share for 2019 would be between $1.20 and $1.35, lower than analysts’ average estimate of $1.40.

Investors are unimpressed with Ford’s performance in China, an area where it has struggled in the past, and are seeing few signs that the company’s transformation is paying off.

Here’s what the company reported, versus what analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected:

Adjusted earnings-per-share: 28 cents per share versus 31 cents per share (expected)

Revenue: $39 billion versus $34.7 billion (expected)

Ford slumped in China, a key region for all global automakers. In the first half of the year, Ford’s sales in China slid 27%, much more than the broader market’s decline amid a downturn in the nation’s car market.

Deliveries to the region plummeted 32% during the second quarter, and the company’s market share slid further in the largest car market in the world. While the company trimmed losses this quarter, it still lost $155 million before interest and taxes.

Still, Ford maintains that it will see an improvement in operating income this year, expecting between $7 billion and $7.5 billion – and there are signs of progress for the company. One bright spot in China was sales of Ford’s Lincoln luxury brand.

Sales of the Lincoln grew 7% against other losses and benefitted from lesser import tariffs than it faced a year earlier. Ford also turned a profit in Europe, bringing in $53 million, a big jump from the $73 million loss it reported in the region a year ago.

The earnings release comes after a few years of change at the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker. The company is investing $11 billion by 2022 in its transformation, focusing on its profitable line of pickup trucks as well as developing autonomous and electric vehicles.

“Midway through this key year of action, we are pleased with the progress we are making toward creating a more dynamic and profitable business,” CEO Jim Hackett said in a statement. “In this time of profound change in our industry, Ford has amazing opportunities to delight customers, innovate and collaborate in new ways, and create value.”

Ford’s earnings also took a hit from costs associated with the restructuring of its Europe and South America unites, and a $181 million loss they took on Pivotal software, a cloud-based software company, the company said in a press release.

Ford is up roughly 27% year-to-date.