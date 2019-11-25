Ford is coming after Tesla and wants an ‘apples-to-apples’ showdown between its F-150 and Elon Musk’s Cybertruck

- source
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk picked a fight with ford as he unveiled his long-awaited electric pickup truck last week.
- In the sometimes awkward presentation, Musk took direct shots at the automaker, and showed the Cybertruck beating the F-150 in a tug-of-war match.
- “Hey @elonmusk send us a Cybertruck and we will do the apples to apples test for you,” Sunny Madra, who leads Ford X, the automaker’s mobility ventures lab, said on Twitter.
A top Ford executive implied on Monday that Tesla’s video showing its new Cybertruck beating an F-150 might not have been completely fair.
hey @elonmusk send us a cybertruck and we will do the apples to apples test for you ????????????https://t.co/H3v6dCZeV5
— sunny madra (@sundeep) November 25, 2019
Last week, as part of a laser-filled reveal that didn’t go completely to plan, Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk went out of his way to take shots at Ford and other automakers: “You want a truck that’s really tough, not fake tough,” he said.
Cybertruck pulls F-150 uphill pic.twitter.com/OfaqUkrDI3
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019
Ford, for its part, was quick to fight back.
“We’ve always focused on serving our truck customers regardless of what others say or do,” a Ford representative told Business Insider.
Madra’s tweet appears to be the first time since the Tesla reveal that a Ford executive has publicly discussed the Cybertruck. However, the company has big plans for its own electric truck fleet.
Earlier this year, an electric F-150 prototype showed off by Ford handily towed a million-pound consist of train cars for 1,000 feet. For context, a properly configured Ford F-150 pickup truck can tow 13,200 pounds.
It’s not clear if Tesla will take Madra up on the offer of an apples-to-oranges test, which could be the first of its kind for the nascent electric vehicle industry, and certainly a treat for automotive fans.
