Ford is coming after Tesla and wants an ‘apples-to-apples’ showdown between its F-150 and Elon Musk’s Cybertruck

A top Ford executive implied on Monday that Tesla’s video showing its new Cybertruck beating an F-150 might not have been completely fair.

“Hey @elonmusk send us a Cybertruck and we will do the apples to apples test for you,” Sunny Madra, who leads Ford X, the automakers mobility ventures lab, said on Twitter.

Last week, as part of a laser-filled reveal that didn’t go completely to plan, Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk went out of his way to take shots at Ford and other automakers: “You want a truck that’s really tough, not fake tough,” he said.

Ford, for its part, was quick to fight back.

“We’ve always focused on serving our truck customers regardless of what others say or do,” a Ford representative told Business Insider.

Madra’s tweet appears to be the first time since the Tesla reveal that a Ford executive has publicly discussed the Cybertruck. However, the company has big plans for its own electric truck fleet.

Earlier this year, an electric F-150 prototype showed off by Ford handily towed a million-pound consist of train cars for 1,000 feet. For context, a properly configured Ford F-150 pickup truck can tow 13,200 pounds.

It’s not clear if Tesla will take Madra up on the offer of an apples-to-oranges test, which could be the first of its kind for the nascent electric vehicle industry, and certainly a treat for automotive fans.

