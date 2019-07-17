Towing capability is the one thing Ford F-150 customers want more than anything else, according to the head of marketing for the best-selling truck in the US

caption The 2019 Ford F-150. source Ford

People who buy Ford‘s F-150 pickup trucks care about towing capability more than anything else, Brian Bell, the marketing manager for the F-150 and Ranger, told Business Insider.

Seventy-seven percent of Ford‘s F-150 customers use their vehicles to tow a trailer, Bell said, though many don’t do it on a regular basis, which can make the towing process somewhat intimidating.

Ford has introduced features to increase trailer stability and make it easier to change lanes or drive in reverse with a trailer attached.

“Our customers really think of their truck as a tool,” he said. “They buy a truck because they need a truck to do something – tow, haul, both. They may use it as a commuter vehicle most of the time, but they still have that need at other times.”

While some have the impression that truck customers buy them because they like the idea of owning a truck, Bell has learned that most truck customers buy them for their capabilities.

“There’s not many people buying trucks that don’t really need them,” Bell said. “There’s something in their life that they feel they need it for or use it for, and so we’re always looking to try to make that better for them.”

Customers aren’t just looking for a truck that can pull a lot of weight, they’re also looking for ways to make towing easier. Ford has introduced features to increase trailer stability and make it easier to change lanes or drive in reverse with a trailer.

“Towing is one of those things, if you don’t do it regularly, it can be a little nerve-wracking,” Bell said. “[Customers are] always looking for ways for the truck to help them be more confident to tow.”