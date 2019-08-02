See the super-rare 30 most-expensive cars up for auction at Monterey including vintage Ferraris, Porsches, and Aston Martins

caption The 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari. source Josh Hway/Gooding & Company

The most expensive cars being auctioned at this year’s Monterey Car Week are mostly vintage Ferraris, but the list also includes Porsches, Fords, and Aston Martins.

The priciest car being auctioned is a McLaren, estimated to fetch upwards of $23 million.

The most expensive cars from this year’s Monterey Car Week auction range from Porsches to a Ford, although the list is heavily dominated by the king of vintage cars: Ferrari.

A McLaren is projected to be this year’s priciest vehicle at the Monterey auctions. It’s estimated to fetch upwards of $23 million for the single unit. Hagerty, an insurance company for collector vehicles, has projected that the six auctions during Monterey Car Week 2019 will finish with total sales of over $380 million, according to CNBC.

Last year’s auctions finished with sales totaling $371 million. There, the most expensive car auctioned was a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO that went for a record-breaking $48.4 million.

RM Sotheby’s is auctioning off the majority of the most expensive vehicles, but the main Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is hosted by Gooding & Company. Both auctions begin August 15.

Whether you’re looking to bid or curious about the cars that bidders are about to spend millions of dollars on, here are the 30 most expensive cars being auctioned off this week:

1994 McLaren F1 ‘LM-Specification’: $21 million to $23 million

McLaren only two F1s modified by the factory to LM specifications, according to RM Sotheby’s.

1939 Porsche Type 64: more than $20 million

This is the oldest car to don the Porsche script badge and was driven by Porsche founder Ferdinand Porsche and his son Ferry, according to RM Sotheby’s. It is the only surviving 1939 Type 64s out of the three that were built, but is not technically a Porsche as the company was not started until 1948.

1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider: $11 million to $13 million

Ferrari built 106 California spiders, according to CNBC. 50 of them, including this one offered by Gooding, have the long-wheelbase (LWB).

1962 Ferrari 250 California SWB Spider by Scaglietti: $10.5 million to $13 million.

Ferrari built 56 250 GT California Spiders, according to RM Sotheby’s. It has had only four owners in the past 50 years.

1953 Aston Martin DB3S Works: $8.75 million to $10.5 million

This car is the second of 10 surviving “Works” cars, according to RM Sotheby’s. Previous owners include famed racers Peter Collins and Roy Salvadori.

1962 Ferrari 196 SP by Fantuzzi: $8 million to $10 million

This Ferrari is one of five surviving Scuderia Ferrari Sports Prototypes constructed for the 1961 to 1962 racing season, according to RM Sotheby’s.

1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta by Scaglietti: $8 million to $10 million

This car is “one of the finest 250 SWBs extant,” according to RM Sotheby’s.

1965 Ford GT40 Roadster Prototype: $7 million to $9 million

This is the first of five GT40 Roadsters Ford built, according to RM Sotheby’s.

1958 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet: $7 million to $8 million

Ferrari built five Series I Cabriolet with the factory side vents, according to Gooding & Company.

1953 Alfa Romeo 6C 3000 CM Superflow IV: $6 million to $8 million

This is one of the most significant post-war Alfa Romeos still in existence, according to Gooding & Company.

1975 Ferrari 312T: $6 million to $8 million.

Niki Lauda drove this Ferrari during his first Formula One World Championship in 1975, according to Gooding & Company and Forbes.

1960 Porsche 718 RS 60 Werks: $5.75 million to $7.75 million

This example is the only one of four RS 60s that will likely be sold, RM Sotheby’s says.

1955 Ferrari 375 MM Coupe Speciale by Ghia: $5 million to $7 million

The 1955 Ferrari 375 MM Coupe Speciale by Ghia was a one-off design, according to RM Sotheby’s.

1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta: $5.5 million to $6 million

This was the only 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta that was delivered to Sweden, according to Gooding & Company.

1965 Aston Martin DB5 “Bond Car”: $4 million to $6 million

Sean Connery’s “James Bond” drove this car during the “Goldfinger” and “Thunderball” films, according to RM Sotheby’s. This example was only used in promotion work, however.

1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT: $4 million to $4.5 million

Only 30 out of the 75 1961 Aston Martin DB5 GTs were built in left-hand-drive like this example, according to Gooding & Company.

1952 Ferrari 225 Sport Spider by Vignale: $4 million to $5 million

Ferrari built 12 examples of the 225 Sport Spider with a body made by Vignale, according to RM Sotheby’s.

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose Alloy: $3.5 million to $4 million

This is the only 275 GTB finished in “Blue Notte” (night blue) over red, according to Gooding & Company.

1954 Maserati A6GCS by Fiandri & Malagoli: $3.25 million to $3.75 million

Maserati built 52 units, according to RM Sotheby’s. This is the 25th one.

1937 Delahaye 135M Competition Court Roadster: $ 3.25 million to $3.75 million

This specific car has never been sold publicly, according to Bonhams, and is only one of 30 ever made.

1961 Aston Martin DB4GT: $3 million to $3.4 million

Aston Martin built 47 DB4GT units with right-hand-drive including this example, according to RM Sotheby’s.

1913 Isotta Fraschini Tipo IM: $3 million to $4 million

This car is one of the most original Pre-WWI race cars still in existence, according to Gooding & Company.

1995 Ferrari F50: $3 million to $3.5 million

Ferrari originally built this model to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary, according to RM Sotheby’s. This unit is the 16th of 55 Ferrari F50s delivered to the US.

1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupe Aerodinamico by Pininfarina: $2.9 million to $3.5 million

Ferrari built 17 400 Superamerica SWB Aerodinamicos, according to RM Sotheby’s. This is the fifth one.

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy by Scaglietti: $2.9 million to $3.5 million

This is one of four triple-carburetor, long-nose, torque-tube, aluminum-bodied Ferrari 275 GTB Alloys by Scaglietti built, according to RM Sotheby’s.

1997 Ferrari F50: $2.8 million to $3.2 million

Approximately 350 1997 Ferrari F50s were built, according to Gooding & Company. The car has less than 3,000 miles at the time of cataloging.

2014 Ferrari LaFerrari: $2.8 million to $3.2 million

The car has clocked approximately 1,000 miles and is one of 120 2014 Ferrari LaFerraris sent to the US, according to Gooding & Company. A total of 500 were shipped worldwide.

1962 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Series I Coupe Aerodinamico: $2.8 million to $3.4 million

Only 14 Series I Short-Wheelbase Aerodinamico Coupes were built, according to Gooding & Company. The coachwork was by Pininfarina.

1931 Bentley 4½ Liter Supercharged Birkin Le Mans Replica: $2.75 million to $3.75 million

This Blower 4½ is one of 50 built by Bentley, according to Bonhams.

1939 Alfa Romeo Tipo 256 Coupe: $2.75 million to $3.5 million

This car was a multiple-award winner at the 2015 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, according to Gooding & Company.