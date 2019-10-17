Ford is challenging Tesla by trying to calm one of the biggest fears people have about electric vehicles

caption A prototype of Ford’s upcoming F-150 electric pickup truck. source Ford

Ford announced on Thursday that it is giving electric-vehicle customers two years of free access to over 12,000 charging stations in North America with over 35,000 plugs.

The FordPass Charging Network will consist of stations from multiple charging providers, including Greenlots and Electrify America, allowing Ford customers to find stations and pay to charge up their vehicles via the infotainment screen, rather than having to set up separate accounts with each charging provider.

Ford will not invest in the building of new charging stations, a representative for the automaker said.

Through the FordPass Charging Network, Ford’s electric-vehicle customers will for two years have free access to more charging stations than are included in Tesla’s Supercharger network (which has 1,636 stations and 14,497 plugs in North America).

Vehicles from other automakers will also be able to use the stations in Ford’s network, unlike in the Supercharger network, which is available only to Tesla customers.

The FordPass Charging Network will also include DC fast-charging stations from Electrify America that will allow for a vehicle to charge from 10% to 80% in 45 minutes. Ford did not specify the number of plugs in the network that will have fast-charging capability.

“Among people who already own or want to purchase electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, 48% say that a lack of charging stations is one of their main concerns,” Ted Cannis, Ford’s director of global electrification, said in a press release. “By offering industry-leading charging access we are dismantling those barriers, allowing more customers to confidently enjoy the benefits of owning an electric vehicle.”

All of Ford’s electric vehicles will also come with a mobile charging plug that can connect to 240-volt and 120-volt outlets, allowing for charging speeds of around 22 miles and three miles per hour, respectively. Ford will also offer customers 48-amp home-charging stations that can provide around 32 miles of range per hour.

Ford plans to invest $11.5 billion in electric vehicles and hybrids through 2022, including in electric vehicles based on the Mustang and F-150.