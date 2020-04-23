For the first time in its 52-year history, Ford’s Mustang Cobra Jet factory drag racer will be a whisper-silent EV

caption Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400. source Ford

Ford’s newest dragster prototype, the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, is all electric.

It makes 1,400 horsepower, according to Ford estimates.

Ford believes it’ll set a quarter-mile run in the low eight-second range, which can easily beat Ford’s fastest gas-powered Cobra Jet dragster.

If you’ve ever been to a drag strip, a couple of things will be familiar to the senses: the acrid tang of race fuel and the ear-shattering scream of race engines.

But with Ford’s newest dragster prototype, the all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, you won’t have to suffer through any of that. It won’t use a drop of fuel and will be almost entirely silent on its runs.

“Cobra Jet” isn’t just a name Ford pulled out of a random text generator, either. It’s an homage to the original Cobra Jet dragsters from the late 1960s, with the original FE 428-cubic-inch V8-powered Cobra Jet built in 1968. The Cobra Jet lineage was reborn in the late 2000s, and Ford celebrated the 50th anniversary of it with a special edition Mustang dragster in 2018.

The Cobra Jet 1400 uses battery power, is purpose built, and is estimated to put out more than 1,400 horsepower and 1,100 pound-feet of torque, according to a Ford press release. Making massive amounts of power is typical for drag cars because the whole objective is to have the most straight-line speed from the starting line to the finish.

caption Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400. source Ford

Ford believes its new prototype will achieve a quarter-mile run in the low eight-second range at more than 170 mph – which, in drag racing, is fast. Ford’s 2018 Cobra Jet, powered by a supercharged V8, was touted at the time as Ford Performance’s “quickest drag racing Mustang ever, capable of covering a quarter-mile in the mid-eight-second range.”

The new EV is supposedly even faster off of the line, which is typical for EVs.

While the overall quarter-mile drag record is still held by a vehicle with an internal-combustion engine, EVs do have a unique advantage over their gasoline-powered counterparts.

caption Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400. source Ford

As Michael Fragomeni, long-time drag-racing enthusiast and director of Western Australian company Top EV Racing, explained in a New Atlas interview:

… electric motors make all their torque from zero RPM, so we’ve got more launch force. In Top Fuel drag racing, these guys are slipping their clutches all the way to half track or more, so they’re not using anywhere near the full power their engines are able to make until about half track.

Our limiting factor is tires and grip, just like theirs is. But the difference, I believe, is that we’re applying our power and torque much more precisely and more controllably. Those cars are subject to clutch behavior changes. And the air pressure, humidity and temperature change, which affects the power of the motor, and the ignition timing is critical as those variables change and the applied load varies. They have a lot of factors changing dynamically that are very hard to master.

We believe we can be a lot more precise and measured, with a lot more control. We hope to achieve more launch force and take advantage of our launch force more linearly up to half track.

When a race only lasts a few seconds, instant torque counts for a lot.

caption Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400. source Ford

The Cobra Jet 1400 might very well become the king of Mustang dragsters, but it’s certainly not the fastest EV to take to the strip – not by a long shot.

The National Electric Drag Racing Association, which champions electric-vehicle performance and technology, keeps track of electric quarter-mile record holders. Currently, the record for the all-electric quarter-mile is 6.940 seconds at 201.37 mph.

A difference of one second and change between that and the expected Cobra Jet 1400 run might not seem like a lot, but it’s years of time in drag racing.

caption Ford Mustang Mach-E. source Paul Marotta/Getty Images

This isn’t the first all-electric Ford Mustang we’ve seen. Ford launched the fully electric Mustang Mach-E crossover in 2019 as a competitor to Tesla and other mass-market EVs. Production of the Mach-E is supposed to start this fall and deliveries are said to begin in late 2020 into early 2021, but it’s unclear how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the timeline.

In its release, Ford said the Cobra Jet 1400 will undergo further testing before its world debut later this year at a drag racing event.