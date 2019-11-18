Ford just revealed its Mustang Mach-E SUV — the first new Mustang-branded vehicle since 1964 and a Tesla challenger

caption The Mustang Mach-E. source Ford

On Sunday, Ford revealed its much-anticipated, all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV ahead of the official opening of the Los Angeles auto show.

Ford also opened an online ordering site for the Mach-E, where vehicles could be reserved for a $500 deposit.

The Mach-E is the first new vehicle to join the Mustang lineup since the iconic pony car’s introduction in 1964.

Ford said that the Mach-E can be outfitted with an extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive that could achieve 300 miles of range on a single charge.

In an “all-wheel-drive configurations,” Ford said, the “Mach-E is targeting 332 horsepower.”

The Mustang Mach-E is priced from $43,895, with high-performance version rising to more than $60,000. The vehicle should arrive in late 2020.

Two performance versions of the Mustang Mach-E will also hit the market by 2021. The GT trim “is targeting 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds,” Ford said. The GT Performance Edition “is targeting a … 0-60 mph in the mid-3-second range.” Horsepower for each is 459.

The Mustang Mach-E will also get Ford’s next-generation SYNC infotainment system, featuring a 15.5-inch central touchscreen.

Sign up for Business Insider’s transportation newsletter, Shifting Gears, to get more stories like this in your inbox.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LOS ANGELES – On Sunday, Ford Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jin Hackett, with some help from Idris Elba (who worked at a Ford plant in England before he made it big), revealed the much-anticipated Mustang Mach-E.

The all-electric SUV was controversial when announced. Mustang purists might not have wanted the pony car’s iconic styling and nameplate applied to an electric vehicle, much less a crossover SUV.

But Ford took the plunge and staged a Tesla-level extravaganza to introduce the newest Mustang to the world.

Check out the Mustang Mach-E:

The Mach-E’s design is Mustang up front.

source Ford

And Mustang in the back. The distinctive ‘Stang fascia and rear taillights define the vehicle, along with the galloping pony icon on the grille.

source Ford

The Mustang Mach-E evolved from sketches that show it was always going to be the ‘Stang of all-electric crossovers.

source Ford

“The Mustang Mach-E wholeheartedly rejects the notion that electric vehicles are only good at reducing gas consumption,” Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief product development and purchasing officer, said in a statement.

“People want a car that’s thrilling to drive, that looks gorgeous and that can easily adapt to their lifestyle – and the Mustang Mach-E delivers all of this in unmatched style.”

Ford said it would offer the Mustang Mach-E with a “standard-range” 75.7-kilowatt-per-hour lithium-ion battery and an “extended-range,” 98.8-kWh battery.

source Ford

The latter should yield 300 miles on a charge.

“The batteries are secured inside a waterproof battery case surrounded by crash-absorption protection,” Ford said. “They are liquid-cooled to optimize performance in extreme weather and to improve charging times.”

A variety of charging options are available.

source Ford

Ford said that at a “peak charging rate of 150 kW, the Mustang Mach-E with an extended battery and rear-wheel drive can add an estimated average of 47 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes while charging on a DC fast charging station.”

“The standard-range Mustang Mach-E is estimated to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in approximately 38 minutes while charging on a DC fast charging station,” the company added.

Owners who use a Ford Connected Charging station could “add an estimated average range of 32 miles per charging hour on a 240-volt outlet, based on extended-range, rear-wheel-drive configuration,” Ford said. A mobile charger could add 22 miles per hour on 240-volt power.

Ford said it would work with Amazon Home to facilitate installation of charging stations.

Ford capitalized on the lack of a gas engine and drivetrain to create an expansive, open cabin for the Mach-E.

source Ford

Like Tesla with the Model 3, Ford is doing away with the need to carry around car keys.

“Getting in and starting the vehicle is easy and effortless with Phone As A Key technology, which makes its debut in the Ford brand lineup in Mustang Mach-E,” Ford said.

“Using Bluetooth, the vehicle can detect customers’ smartphones as they approach, unlocking the Mach-E and allowing them to start driving without getting their phones out of their pockets or using a key fob.”

The centerpiece is a 15-5-inch portrait touchscreen.

source Ford

The next-generation Sync infotainment system simple interface “ditches complicated menus, making it easier to access features with touch, swipe and pinch controls that every smartphone owner will be comfortable using,” Ford said.

Yep, the Mustang Mach-E has a frunk!

source Ford

“Mach-E holds another surprise under its hood – a drainable front trunk storage unit,” Ford said.

“Providing 4.8-cubic-feet of storage space, the front trunk is large enough to comfortably store the equivalent of a carry-on luggage bag. And because it’s drainable, customers can easily pack it full of ice and keep their favorite beverages cold.”

The Mach-E joins Ford’s 55-year-old Mustang family, starting in late 2020.

source Ford