Elon Musk said he’s excited about Ford’s $43,895 Mustang Mach-E electric SUV — here’s how it will stack up against Tesla’s $39,000 Model Y

caption The Ford Mustang Mach-E will compete against Tesla’s Model Y. source Ford

Ford unveiled a new electric crossover SUV, the Mustang Mach-E, on Sunday in Los Angeles. Set for release at the end of next year, the Mustang Mach-E’s most high-profile competition will be Tesla‘s Model Y crossover SUV, also due to be released next year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the electric-car maker’s primary goal is to speed up the replacement of fossil fuels by sustainable forms of energy, which includes encouraging other automakers to introduce more electric vehicles. He congratulated Ford on the Mustang Mach-E on Monday, saying it would inspire Ford’s competitors to transition away from gas-powered vehicles.

Of course, Musk would likely prefer that electric-vehicle customers choose the Model Y over the Mustang Mach-E.

Here’s how the two vehicles stack up.

The Model Y will be less expensive.

caption Tesla Model Y. source Tesla

Both the Mustang Mach-E and the Model Y will have multiple trims. The least expensive Model Y trim is expected to start at $39,000 and arrive in 2020. The least expensive Mustang Mach-E trim is expected to start at $43,895 and will also be released in 2020.

The Model Y and Mustang Mach-E will have the same maximum range.

caption Ford Mustang Mach-E. source Ford

Both the Model Y and the Mustang Mach-E will have a maximum range of 300 miles, Tesla and Ford have said.

Both will be available next year, though Tesla says the Model Y will be available sooner.

caption Tesla Model Y. source Tesla Motors/Handout via Reuters

Tesla has said it expects Model Y deliveries to begin next summer, while Ford is targeting late next year for the first Mustang Mach-E deliveries.

It is not yet clear which vehicle will have quicker acceleration.

caption Ford Mustang Mach-E. source Ford

Tesla has said the quickest Model Y trim will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Ford said it was targeting a 0 to 60 time “in the mid three-second range” for the quickest version of the Mustang Mach-E but did not specify the exact time it hopes to achieve.

The Model Y will be able to seat more people.

caption Tesla Model Y. source Tesla

The Model Y will be able to seat up to seven adults, according to Tesla, while Ford said the Mustang Mach-E would be able to seat five.

The Model Y will have more cargo space.

caption The interior of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. source Ford

The Model Y will have a maximum of 66 cubic feet of cargo space, Tesla said, while Ford said the Mustang Mach-E would have up to 64.4 cubic feet of cargo space.

The Model Y will be able to charge faster.

caption Tesla Model Y. source Tesla

The Model Y will be able to receive 168 miles from a 15-minute charge at a Tesla Supercharger station, according to Tesla. Ford said the Mustang Mach-E would be able to receive 47 miles of range from a 10-minute charge at a DC fast-charging station.

The Model Y will have access to more charging stations.

caption A Tesla Model S parked at a Supercharger station. source Alexis Georgeson/Tesla

Both Model Y and Mustang Mach-E customers will have access to public charging stations from companies like ChargePoint, Electrify America, and EVGo, but Model Y customers will also have access to Tesla’s Supercharger stations, which are not compatible with non-Tesla vehicles.

Tesla has over 1,600 Supercharger stations and more than 14,400 plugs in North America.

Some of the Mustang Mach-E’s tech features appear to be inspired by Tesla.

caption Ford Mustang Mach-E. source Ford

Many settings on the Mustang Mach-E will be controlled through a 15.5-inch touchscreen, the vehicle will be able to receive over-the-air software updates, and owners will be able to open the vehicle with their phones. All three features have long been available for Tesla vehicles and will be included in the Model Y.

Both will have semiautonomous driver-assistance systems.

caption Ford Mustang Mach-E. source Ford

Both the Model Y and the Mustang Mach-E will have semiautonomous driver-assistance systems that can handle steering, braking, and acceleration in some circumstances, though the systems require driver supervision at all times. Tesla’s system, Autopilot, has some optional features, like the ability to make lane changes, that Ford’s system, Co-Pilot360 Assist, does not.