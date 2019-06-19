Ford just unleashed the most powerful car in its history — and it’s a Mustang

caption 760 horsepower!!! source Ford

On Wednesday, Ford revealed its most powerful production car ever: a 760-horsepower Mustang Shelby GT500.

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will offer a whole lot more horsepower than the next-closest Shelby GT350R.

Consumers now have a gaggle of cars from Detroit than top 600 hp.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The flashy Ford GT supercar, with its mere 650 horsepower, will now have to take a back seat to the new 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and its staggering 760 ponies.

The attendant 625 pound-feet of torque comes from a supercharged V8 engine. That motor makes a mere 526 horsepower in the current Shelby GT350 and 350R. We’ve been waiting for it ever since the GT500 was teased at the Detroit Auto Show a few years ago and officially unveiled earlier this, but without a specific power rating.

Read more: Ford’s most iconic cars through the years – and how they evolved

Consumers do not want for monumental ponies these days, as Dodge and Chevy both offer vehicles with 600-700-plus hp. The Dodge Challenger Hellcat SRT Redeye served up nearly 800 hp, while the Chevy Camaro ZL1 does 650 hp and the Corvette ZR1 cranks out 755 hp.

The Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful car Ford has produced in in 116-year history.

That was about all the carmaker supplied when it announced the ‘Stang on Wednesday.

“Enough said,” the automaker declared.