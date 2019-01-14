Ford just unveiled the most powerful Mustang ever to hit the streets

caption The smokin’ new Ford Mustang Shelby 500GT. source Ford

Ford said the new Mustang Shelby GT500 is the “most powerful street-legal Ford ever.”

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has a handmade 5.2-liter V8, making 700 horsepower.

It can be configured to be a drag strip or racetrack weapon, Ford maintained.

DETROIT – At the 2019 Detroit auto show on Monday, Ford pulled the cover off what it called the “most powerful street-legal Ford ever,” a beastly Mustang Shelby GT500.

With a 5.2-liter, supercharged V8 roaring away a louvered hood scoop, the monster makes 700 horsepower/ And according to Ford, it can hurtle from 0-60 mph in the mid-three-seconds range. It’s a muscle car. But it redefines muscle.

caption Built for speed. source Ford

The GT500 ups the game on the already staggeringly powerful GT350 and joins Ford’s growing Performance division lineup, which also features the $4oo,00-plus GT supercar that captured victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016.

The Shelbys are, of course, named for Carroll Shelby, the racing legend who led Ford to its historic win over Ferrari at Le Mans in 1966.

Read more : I drove a $42,000 Chevy Colorado Z71 to see if the pickup truck could live up to its aggressive looks – here’s the verdict

: I drove a $42,000 Chevy Colorado Z71 to see if the pickup truck could live up to its aggressive looks – here’s the verdict “Carroll was always working on the next faster Shelby, I think he would love this Mustang more than any other,” Jim Farley, Ford’s global markets president, said in a statement. “The new Shelby GT500 will surprise supercar owners with its Ford Performance racing tech, supercharged engine and visceral swagger.”

caption Ready to gobble up some pavement. source Ford

A seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission was derived from the Ford GT; it’s a Tremec unit, “capable of shifts in under 100 milliseconds – markedly faster than any manual gearbox,” the carmaker said.

The newest Shelby will arrive later in 2019 for the 2020 model year with a pair of special handling packages on offer.

The more ferocious of the two is the “Carbon Fiber Track Package,” including 20-inch carbon fiber wheels, custom Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and an adjustable, exposed carbon-fiber track wing.

“The rear seat is deleted to reduce weight,” Ford said. As if you needed a rear seat!

caption The Shelby Cobra icon on the steering wheel. source Ford

The real showstopper might not be the carbon-fiber wing but the “massive … louvered hood vent” with “a removable aluminum rain tray for better air extraction and increased downforce.”

Yes, this all sounds wildly over-the-top, but the GT500 is meant to challenge the beyond-bonkers specs of the Chevy Camaro ZL1 and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. If you want more HP, you’ll need to step up the 755 ponies of the Chevy Corvette ZR1.

Ford didn’t detail pricing, but the Mustang Shelby 500GT will go on sale later this year.