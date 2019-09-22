This custom tiny home on wheels was made from a Ford Transit van

source Vanlife Customs

Vanlife Customs has created the Vincent Van-Go, a personalized camper van built on a Ford Transit.

The Van-Go includes a kitchenette, on-demand hot shower, and a small “garage” for bicycle storage.

Vanlife Custom has created the Vincent Van-Go, a personalized camper van built on the body of a 148-inch Medium Roof Ford Transit Van.

Vanlife Custom is a Denver, Colorado-based custom interior van building company, creating tiny homes on Ford Transits, Ram Promasters, and Mercedes-Benz Sprinters, according to the company website.

Vincent Van-Go was personally designed for the client to serve as a home during long mountain biking excursions. It includes Formica-laminate cabinets that allow scuff marks and mud to be wiped off easily, and an on-demand heated shower attached to the backdoor of the van.

There’s also a compact kitchenette with a double burner cooktop, mini-refrigerator, and a stainless steel wink with a removable cover that also serves as a cutting board. Plumbing is supplied by the electric water pump and a grey water system, which allows the water to be recycled.

Take a look at the camper van playfully named after the historic artist:

Vincent Van-Go was created on the chassis of a 148-inch Medium Roof Ford Transit.

It was designed to be a home-on-the-go during long mountain biking excursions.

The walls and ceilings are lined with Baltic birch plywood.

The cabinets are fog-colored and Formica-laminated.

This lamination allows scuff marks to be wiped off easily, according to Vanlife Customs.

All of the cabinets were designed and cut in-house.

T-vent windows were installed in the sliding door and behind the kitchenette for improved airflow.

The kitchenette includes a double burner cooktop, mini-refrigerator, and a stainless steel sink with a removable cover that can be used as a cutting board.

There is an electric water pump and a grey water system that repurposes used water.

The storage bench that hides the cassette toilet doubles as a seating unit.

All of the drawers were fitted with a touch-to-open feature.

This allows the drawers to stay closed, despite a windy or bumpy driving path.

A fixed, full-width bed sits in the rear of the van.

The “garage” has axle mounts to secure the bikes in place. There’s also an on-demand heated shower mounted on the back door.

Vanlife Customs did not list the final price of the Vincent Van-Go, but a Ford Transit starts at $33,135.