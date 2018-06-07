Foreign leaders’ efforts to woo Trump by catering to his ego don’t seem to be working

caption President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Foreign leaders are beginning to realize that their efforts of wooing and capitulating to President Donald Trump and his ego on certain diplomatic issues are not working.

Leaders such as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Theresa May of Great Britain, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada have all been snubbed by Trump on major issues.

They are seeing that Trump will not necessarily change his mind on issues despite being schmoozed.

Despite calling several of these world leaders his friends, Trump has been willing to spurn his allies on several issues. These leaders, which include Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Theresa May of Great Britain, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, are now agitated that their efforts have been futile, Politico noted.

Abe, who is visiting the White House on Thursday and has golfed with Trump on multiple occassions, has been concerned with Trump’s decision to meet face-to-face with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next week in Singapore.

Along with Abe, Trudeau has been upset with Trump’s tariffs and has threatened to retaliate with his own tariffs. Before their recent tussle over tariffs, Trudeau has avoided criticism of Trump as much as possible and even took Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner to a Broadway play, according to Politico.

Despite visiting the White House in April, Macron was unable to convince Trump to stay in the Iran nuclear deal and previously the Paris Climate Accords. When Trump visited France last year, Macron held a military parade for him. Macron has also warned against Trump imposing tariffs on the European Union, according to Politico.

Another leader who has had difficulty changing Trump’s mind has been May of Great Britain. Despite being the first foreign leader to visit Trump after his inauguration, May has struggled to shift Trump’s thinking on the Iran deal, Politico noted.

All have paid for their actions politically and have been criticized at home. These leaders have found that swaying Trump on issues is much easier said than done.

However, some world countries such as Israel and Saudi Arabia have received nothing short of unequivocal support from Trump after catering to his ego on visits. Israel and Saudi Arabia, unlike the United States’ other allies, view their relationship with Trump as transactional rather than as one based on shared values and beliefs, according to Politico. This approach seems to have worked better with convincing Trump rather than trying to appeal to him based on personal connections with a world leader.